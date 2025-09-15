Published September 15th, 2025 at 10:08 am

The Corrales K-8 Parent Teacher Association is seeking community sponsors for its annual Jog-a-Thon fundraiser scheduled for Sept.19, with a goal of raising $32,000 to support school programs and activities.

Sara Bedy, PTA vice president at Corrales K-8, said the fundraiser aims to collect $75 per student through various sponsorship opportunities, including a new “Mini Cub” option that allows community members to sponsor individual students for $75.

“Sponsorship is a meaningful way to invest in our children and together the Corrales community can make a lasting impact on our school and community,” Bedy said.

The PTA uses funds raised through the Jog-a-Thon to support STEM programs, field trips and transportation, community events, teacher and staff appreciation, nursing office supplies, physical education equipment and other school needs, according to Bedy.

During the event, students are asked to participate by seeking pledges for each lap they run or requesting flat donations. Students have a set amount of time to complete as many laps as possible on the day of the fundraiser.

The PTA is offering multiple levels of sponsorship in addition to the individual student sponsorship option. Community members interested in sponsoring can contact the PTA at corralespta@corralespta.com or visit corralespta.com to make donations.

Donations can be made in cash, by check or online through the school’s website.

Bedy said the PTA particularly encourages participation from current and former Corrales families, as well as community members with connections to the school.