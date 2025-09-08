Published September 8th, 2025 at 1:21 pm

Village councilors in Corrales Tuesday will consider weighing in on several of the Trump administration’s actions, including freezes of money previously granted by Congress and deploying National Guard troops without requests by state authorities.

An agenda item titled “Defending Our U.S. Constitution and Separation of Powers” asks approval of a proclamation declaring the council’s support for Congress as a coequal partner in the federal government and urging New Mexico’s congressional delegation to “stand up and reclaim their constitutional duty to be an equal partner in the administration of the U.S. government, to work hand in hand with the judicial branch to ensure that the U.S. Constitution is not violated by the executive branch, and to ensure that illegal or unconstitutional actions that have occurred are overturned.”

The draft of the proclamation alleges the Trump administration has engaged in an unconstitutional consolidation of power in the executive branch by executive orders and willful misdeeds. It lists among those acts “the revocation of birthright citizenship, freezing of federal spending approved by Congress, shuttering of federal agencies, demonstrating a pattern of usurping the duties of the legislative branch; violating due process rights of persons of the United States, infringing upon civil service protections for federal employees, threatening deportation and/or prosecution based on political views, ignoring or disobeying judicial mandates, politicizing law enforcement and the military; and generally expressing contempt for the separation of powers, freedom of speech and equal justice under the law.”

The proclamation also notes the New Mexico Department of Justice has filed multiple lawsuits against specific Trump administration actions and that each councilor has sworn an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and “those elected to public office thus have a duty to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution and the rights of residents within their jurisdictions that are being harmed by violations of the constitution.”

Councilors will also consider submitting a $2 million loan request to the New Mexico Environment Department to pay for water system improvements. According to the agenda, the present system is insufficient and inadequate to meet the village’s needs.

Back for final approval is a possible rezoning of land at 4945 Corrales Road from agricultural and rural residential to neighborhood commercial. Planning and zoning commissioners voted unanimously on July 16 to recommend approval of Rachel Matthew Development’s application, finding the request compliant with local zoning rules.

The rezoning could clear the way for a new commercial development along the village’s main drag.

The property is in the Corrales Road Commercial Area and is therefore eligible for rezoning; no details of the proposed development have been released, but planning and zoning administrator Laurie Stout says a commercial site development plan will be required before anything can be built.

Also on the agenda are an update on and discussion of a site development plan for the Gonzales Property, historic farmland in the middle of Corrales.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9

WHERE: Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road VIRTUAL: via Zoom; Meeting ID: 847 3488 6537 Passcode: 431487.