Published September 4th, 2025 at 3:08 pm

Times are hectic for Madyson Kettler these days. But she’s not complaining.

Kettler, named Miss New Mexico in June, has seen a whirlwind of activity as the finals of the Miss America pageant finals approached.

“Yes, I’m busy, yes, there’s a lot of things I need to get done,” she said. “But I try to keep that grateful heart and think of what a privilege it is.”

The Corrales Comment caught up with her before she left Friday for Orlando, Fla., site of the finals competition.

Kettler was the beneficiary of two send-off parties. The first, in Corrales, was an opportunity for her to show appreciation to those who have supported her.

“It’s so surreal to be living this dream with such a strong, amazing community behind me,” she said, adding that she was brought to tears by the show of support from those gathered at Albuquerque’s First Baptist Church.

A second party took place in Alamogordo, where Kettler was the guest of the Miss New Mexico Board.

She went from there to El Paso, Texas, where she flew to Florida for the competition. She said she has chatted with other contestants, getting to know a few people and sharing worries.

The pageant will include evening gown, fitness, talent and interview competitions, with the finals on Saturday.

During the competition, Kettler will be rooming with Miss New Jersey, Isabelle Nicholas. Her parents, Jessica and Ryan and other family members will attend to support her.

Her brother, Bryson, is in his first semester at the University of New Mexico and staying behind. Kettler said he has pledged to attend a watch party in Corrales with other supporters.

Miss New Mexico has never finished in the top 10 at finals. Kettler said she’s honored to have the chance to be the first.

“I’ll take the best version of me (to Orlando,” she said. “It’s up to the judges. I hope to make our community proud and make our state proud.”

Those interested in viewing all the Miss America and Miss America’s Teen activities may review pay-per-view options here. The Sept. 7 Miss America finals online will be available for free at 5 p.m. MDT on the Miss America official YouTube channel and on the PageantVision website. The pageant will not be on traditional television networks.