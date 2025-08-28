Published August 28th, 2025 at 10:44 am

The Corrales Historical Society will present “How to Get Your Kicks on Route 66” on Sunday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church.

Author, historian and storyteller Ronn Perea will lead the presentation at the church located at 966 Old Church Road, across from Casa San Ysidro. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited to 150 people.

Perea, described as a frequent speaker at Albuquerque’s Wheels Museum, will discuss the history and significance of Route 66 in New Mexico, drawing from his book “How I Got My Kicks on Route 66,” the society said in a press release.

The presentation will feature stories and anecdotes about famous personalities connected to Route 66, including John Lennon, Robert F. Kennedy and Jane Fonda, according to the release.

An Albuquerque native, Perea brings a personal perspective to his work through his family’s local history, including relatives who owned a bakery that supported World War II prisoners in Santa Fe, the society said.

Known as the “Godfather of New Mexico Comedy,” Perea has been involved in the comedy club business for 33 years and has been a member of the Southwest Writer’s Club for decades, according to the release.

The event coincides with the upcoming anniversary of Route 66’s establishment, the historical society said.

Organizers advise attendees to arrive early, as no seats may be saved and the church will close to entry once capacity is reached.

For more information, contact Dean Sherer at chsspeakerseries@corraleshistory.org or (626) 434-9112.