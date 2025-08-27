Published August 27th, 2025 at 1:17 pm

Corrales Mayor James Fahey Jr. says he has some unfinished business and wants to serve another term and see it through.

Two others have filed to take over leadership of the village in this fall’s election.

Fred Hashimoto is a medical doctor and former village councilor. Eichhorst also served on the council. Each has frequently attended council meetings and weighed in on contentious issues such as a potential wastewater treatment system expansion.

“We’ve got a lot of irons in the fire,” Fahey told the Corrales Comment about his decision to seek a second term. “Things I want to try to get done.”

He said the continuity could help the village hold onto some state and federal money that could be at risk, should a new mayor have to be brought up to speed.

Fahey was elected in March of 2022. Village leaders later changed the election schedule to allow the village to operate with Sandoval County, eliminating much of the expense to Corrales.

Fahey said his goals would include redundancy in wastewater treatment and the investigation of obtaining water rights for the village.

Village Councilors Rick Miera, Mel Knight and John P. Alsobrook have also filed for re-election. Each is running unopposed.