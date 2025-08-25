Published August 25th, 2025 at 12:03 pm

High temperatures in Corrales are expected to be in the 80s all week, but the Village Council is thinking about the wintertime.

Councilors Tuesday evening will consider a resolution sponsoring the 22nd Annual Starlight Parade, set for Dec. 6.

Corrales MainStreet Inc. and volunteer citizens of the village are also sponsors of the event.

The parade will take place alongside the traditional Children’s St. Nick Party and other activities; Corrales Road will be closed between Tenorio Road and Coronado Road as the procession makes its way south.

The text of the proposed resolution says the addition of the Starlight Parade to MainStreet’s holiday event calendar will encourage parade attendees to visit and patronize local businesses.

Before the event earns final approval, parade volunteers will attend a final administrative review meeting and complete an event permit application, site plan, and summary, which will be brought back to the council at its Sept. 8 meeting.

On the consent agenda is approval of an event application for the Sept. 27-28 Corrales Harvest Festival. The council pushed back a decision on the item at the last meeting, saying the application was incomplete and expressing concern that city departments might not have enough time to review it.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26

WHERE: Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road VIRTUAL: via Zoom; Meeting ID: 876 2548 7657 Passcode: 314586.