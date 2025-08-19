Published August 19th, 2025 at 10:46 am

They’re calling it “Planning Without Permission.”

A local group of architects, engineers and landscape architects is hoping to spearhead a community-driven process for finding uses for properties owned by the Village of Corrales.

They’ve set up an informal workshop on Sunday at which community members will be asked to provide input on the group’s preliminary ideas.

One member of the group, Patrick McClernon, told the Corrales Comment that the goal is to help put together a coordinated plan and avoid a situation in which decisions regarding village-owned properties are made piecemeal.

McClernon said the architects and engineers are an unofficial group, not affiliated with the village government or Corrales MainStreet.

“We wanted it to be a community-based plan,” he said. “Not off the shelf, from professionals who ‘know better.’”

Those who attend the workshop will get to see large-scale preliminary drawings showing some possible uses for properties in the central part of Corrales. There will be handouts with more information, along with index cards on which visitors may share their thoughts. Attendees will also be encouraged to give feedback in other ways.

“Revisions and changes, we’re open to,” McClernon said.

He said the group has met with the Corrales Farmers’ Cooperative and given presentations to Anthropopulus Design and Planning (the village’s contract architect) and Corrales MainStreet and met with most of the village councilors.

He said official Corrales hasn’t moved on planning for the properties, and that the group members — all of whom have lived in the village for decades — are impatient.

“Old guys don’t plant trees,” McClernon quipped.

The workshop will take place at 2 p.m. in the Corrales Community Center, 4324 Corrales Road. The center, the old village hall, is at the northeast corner of the administration complex.