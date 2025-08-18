Published August 18th, 2025 at 11:41 am ,

A DUI crash, a cryptocurrency scam and multiple arrests kept Corrales police busy last week, according to the village.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, a northbound vehicle crossed the double-yellow lines on the 7700 block of Corrales Road and struck a southbound car. Both drivers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the northbound driver, a 50-year-old Albuquerque man, was under the influence of alcohol and refused chemical testing. He is facing charges of aggravated DWI, driving on roadways laned for traffic and possession of open containers of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, the owner of a short-term rental on Old Church Road reported that two trash bins were stolen sometime within the previous nine days.

Police also investigated a scam on Thursday, Aug. 14. A resident told officers he received a call that appeared to come from the Metropolitan Detention Center and was convinced to send cryptocurrency to secure his son’s release. He later realized it was fraudulent. Authorities reminded residents that jails, courts and other government agencies do not accept payments through cryptocurrency, gift cards, wire transfers or payment apps.

Late Friday night, Aug. 15, officers stopped a vehicle on Corrales Road near Uva Road for a suspended registration. The driver, a 36-year-old Albuquerque man, was found to have a revoked license due to a prior DWI. He was booked into the Sandoval County Detention Center on charges of driving while license revoked, no registration and no insurance.

Corrales officials urged residents to remain alert and report suspicious activity by calling 505-898-7585.