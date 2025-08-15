Published August 15th, 2025 at 3:36 pm , Historic Old San Ysidro Church. (Village of Corrales)

Corrales residents planning fall weddings, concerts or other events at the beloved Old San Ysidro Church can expect the venue to reopen Sept. 1 as scheduled, despite major construction complications that have nearly doubled the project’s cost.

Mayor James Fahey said in his Aug. 15 Mayor’s Message that work continues on the 156-year-old adobe church and remains “on time” for the Sept. 1 reopening, though some minor items may need completion after the building returns to public use.

The optimistic timeline comes after what Historical Society Vice President Ed Boles called “life-saving support” was needed when construction crews discovered extensive adobe wall instability and failing electrical systems behind the church’s cracked interior plaster.

What started as a $275,000 restoration project funded by the New Mexico State Legislature through efforts by Rep. Kathleen Cates and former Sen. Brenda McKenna has grown into a nearly $500,000 undertaking requiring community fundraising to complete.

The church, which serves as Corrales’ primary wedding venue and hosts Music in Corrales concerts, the annual Art Studio Tour preview gallery and numerous community celebrations, has been closed since early summer for the restoration work.

“The inside looks good,” Fahey reported, noting that flooring repairs will be needed to match the newly uniform interior walls.

The historic church, built in 1869 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, serves as what Village Deputy Fire Chief Tanya Lattin calls “the Heart of Corrales.”

“When I think of the Old Church, I muse about long-ago history and what Corrales would have been like,” Lattin said. “Corrales is known for coming together to help get things done. Let’s all pull together to repair our Heart.”

The current crisis began in June when subcontractors removed interior mud plaster and found “several areas of damage or instability in the adobe brick masonry,” according to Boles’ report. Simultaneously, it was discovered that electrical equipment needed complete replacement rather than simple upgrades.

Village officials estimate nearly $200,000 in additional funds are needed beyond the original $290,000 contract to complete the work and install planned heating and cooling systems.

How Corrales Residents Can Help

Three local organizations have stepped up with major donations:

• Corrales Historical Society: Donated entire $35,000 ROCK (Restore Old Church Kindly) Fund

• Corrales Kiwanis Club: Contributed $2,000

• Music in Corrales: Pledged $10,000, with $5,000 available as a challenge grant to match new donations

To support Music in Corrales’ fundraising challenge:

Mail checks payable to “CHS ROCK fund” to P.O. Box 1051, Corrales NM 87048

Note “Music in Corrales Campaign” on memo line

Or donate online at corraleshistory.org

The church’s Sept. 1 reopening is crucial for Corrales’ fall event season. The venue hosts weddings throughout autumn, Music in Corrales’ concert series and serves as a central gathering place for the annual Harvest Festival in October.

“Time is of the essence,” Corrales Historical Society President Anne Van Camp said, “if the project is to be completed this summer to reopen for scheduled fall events at the Old Church.”

The Old San Ysidro Church was purchased in 1974 by the newly formed Corrales Historical Society for $9,500 after being de-sanctified in 1961. The Village of Corrales owns the property while the Historical Society manages operations.

As construction continues, Mayor Fahey noted that the main sanctuary work is nearly complete, with crews beginning work on the sacristy. The project will preserve the church’s historic character while making it safer and more comfortable for year-round community use.

Crocker Ltd., the company handling the adobe restoration, will reuse the removed original mud plaster in new applications, maintaining the building’s historic authenticity while addressing structural concerns that remained hidden for decades.