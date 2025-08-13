Published August 13th, 2025 at 2:34 pm

Corrales village councilors approved the first step for a potential new commercial development along the village’s main drag on Aug. 12.

Councilors voted to schedule a Sept. 9 public hearing at which they will discuss a possible rezoning of land at 4945 Corrales Road from agricultural and rural residential to neighborhood commercial.

Details of the proposed development aren’t known yet, but planning and zoning administrator Laurie Stout said a commercial site development plan will be required before anything can be built.

The property is in the Corrales Road Commercial Area and is therefore eligible for rezoning, according to the agenda. Demolition of the residence and outbuildings at the site is underway.

Planning and zoning commissioners voted unanimously on July 16 to recommend approval of Rachel Matthew Development’s application, finding the request compliant with local zoning rules.

Commissioners found that the presence of an adjacent property that is in violation should not hold up a decision on the application.

Stout told councilors staff may bring before a “clean and lien” action regarding a 50-foot strip of land between the Rachel Matthew property and the Old San Ysidro Church. The agenda states that property contains “an illegal dwelling and piles of junk.”

Councilors also approved a professional services agreement with Corrales MainStreet. The village will pay the organization $55,000 for fiscal year 2025-2026, and provide MainStreet some office space.

In exchange, the organization will provide services that include grant assistance related to improving the village’s economy, safety, quality of life and historic preservation.

Also approved was an update to the capital improvements plan for the far northwest sector of the village.

Some aspects of the plan, under state law, must be reviewed at least every five years, the agenda states. The last update to the plan was in August 2020.

??The council delayed until Aug. 26 a decision on approval of an event application for the Corrales Harvest Festival, saying the application was incomplete and expressing concern that city departments might not have enough time to review it.

The festival takes place each year throughout the village, and is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28.