Published August 12th, 2025 at 11:34 am

Village councilors in Corrales this evening will consider an update to the capital improvements plan for the far northwest sector.

Some aspects of the plan, under state law, must be reviewed at least every five years, the agenda states. The last update to the plan was in August 2020.

The land-use assumptions included in the original 2003 plan showed fewer than a dozen homes in that part of the village. Subsequent amendments show the residential growth that 402-acre area has seen: 40 homes in 2007, 70 in 2010 and now more than 95.

This year’s land-use assumptions are predicting more of the same, with growth expected to be mostly residential. The Capital Improvements Advisory Committee suggests the plan area includes 214 one-acre buildable lots.

The establishment of a new neighborhood commercial and office district similar to the one along Corrales Road would leave 144 such lots, with a potential population increase of about 375.

The agenda says the build-out of the plan area may not be finished before 2060.

Councilors will also be asked to convene a Sept. 9 public hearing and discuss a possible rezoning of land at 4945 Corrales Road from agricultural and rural residential to neighborhood commercial, which would peppermint the construction of a new office building.

The consent agenda includes renewal of a contract with a memorandum of understanding with Sandoval County for tourism promotion and approval of an application for the Corrales Harvest Festival.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12

WHERE: Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road.VIRTUAL: via Zoom; Meeting ID: 895 7249 2611 Passcode: 734582.