Published August 6th, 2025 at 12:39 pm

The start is just the start for Art Scape Gallery.

Co-owners Lauren Deyo and Wendy FitzPatrick hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at Del Rio Plaza.

They’re already planning another big event: a Sept. 24 block party with other Del Rio Plaza businesses, that will include food and live music.

Deyo said there’s likely going to be an announcement of a “men’s night” during the party, which might be suitable for restoring domestic bliss.

“We’ll have a men’s only shopping prior to the holidays, because, you see, I have the fabulous jewelry and all kinds of gifts for the holidays,” she said.

The ribbon-cutting event featured food, a presentation of plaques for Deyo and Wendy FitzPatrick by the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce and special discounts.

Lynn Martinez immediately took advantage of the latter. She bought a customized serving tray made by FitzPatrick. The piece includes an oil painting topped by an epoxy layer.

“When I want to go someplace and I need to take something to the event, I don’t have something that looks really cool,” Martinez said. “And this looks cool; it’s elegant.”

FitzPatrick said that besides herself and Deyo, who work in mixed media, the gallery offers works by about nine local artists, and supports small businesses around the country.

Chamber President and CEO Jerry Schalow said the gallery is yet another draw to the rural village for urban and suburban residents.

“In particular, we look to Corrales for the arts and all of the outstanding opportunities out here to get away from the city,” Schalow said. “To … go to galleries like this, see something new and unique that is all New Mexico.”

Deyo said Art Scape Gallery began with a conversation between herself and FitzPatrick, who she met a few years ago through the Corrales Society of Artists. The latter had learned of a new space about to open and suggested to partner up.

Deyo said the pair decided to move into the building the day they looked at it. She said she had to some extent considered owning and running her own gallery, but never acted on it until FitzPatrick’s business proposition.

“It’s a challenge to find places to show your work,” Deyo said. “So now I have a gallery, and I can have my own work in here, and I can put what I want in and change it out — keep things fresh.”

She said that in the month since the gallery opened its doors, members of the community have shared positive impressions of their visits, which she finds encouraging. Deyo said the chamber has been instrumental in helping with the launch.

The gallery, at 4436 Corrales Road, Building 1, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and by appointment.