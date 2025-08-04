Published August 4th, 2025 at 3:54 pm

Three Corrales police officers are being recognized for their role in the peaceful arrest of a wanted felon during a July 30 incident that required crisis intervention tactics to resolve without violence.

Detective Sergeant John Colvin, Officer Merissa Martin and Officer Joe Segura assisted the Albuquerque Police Department in taking a suspect wanted on felony charges into custody after the person barricaded inside a Corrales home, according to a memo from Police Chief Victor Mangiacapra.

The suspect ultimately surrendered as a result of crisis intervention tactics used by Colvin, Mangiacapra wrote in the memo. No use of force was necessary during the arrest.

“The proficiency displayed by Det. Sgt. Colvin, Ofc. Martin and Ofc. Segura in carrying out their duties with respect to this incident is admirable,” Mangiacapra wrote. He commended the officers for their “exemplary performance” and called their efforts “a positive example to other CPD members.”

The incident highlights the collaborative approach between local law enforcement agencies when specialized skills are required. Corrales maintains a 17-officer police force that serves a community consistently ranked among New Mexico’s safest.

According to 2025 safety rankings, Corrales is the safest city in New Mexico, reporting zero murders, rapes and robberies. The village’s residents are safer than 94% of cities in New Mexico and 73% of cities across the United States, with 90% of residents reporting they feel safe walking at night.

Mangiacapra noted in his memo that the officers’ work helps “reaffirm public faith in our Police Officers” and serves as evidence of personnel being “true guardians of our community.”