Published August 4th, 2025 at 3:03 pm

Corrales residents can now vote for their next Pet Mayor, with 10 furry candidates competing to succeed Chico Suave, the miniature horse who has held the honorary position since his 2024 election victory. The fundraising election directly benefits Corrales Animal Services, the village’s no-kill animal welfare organization.

Voting costs $1 per vote for in-person ballots and a $2 minimum for online voting, with residents able to cast as many votes as they wish, according to co-chairs Cheryl Kemnitz and Susan Armijo Whalley, who provided details in an email about the election. Voting ends at 5 p.m. Sept. 27, with the winner announced Sept. 28, before the annual Pet Parade.

“Yes, elections can definitely be bought in Corrales,” organizers noted on the festival website, embracing the event’s fundraising nature.

This year’s field of 10 candidates represents a significant increase from last year’s six competitors and marks the largest candidate pool in recent years.

The current candidate roster includes:

Apple (“Rooting for a better tomorrow!”)

Billy the goat (“Billy ‘The GOAT’ – The greatest of all time Goats!”)

Clover the donkey (“Vote for a cute little A$!”)

Faith (“Got Faith?”)

Riley (“Pawsitively Pawfect Mayor!”)

Sweet T the bird (“Feathers, not fur! Flocking together for a better Village”)

Taz (“Seasoned. Sophisticated. Slightly Senile”)

Skywalker (“May the FURCE be with you!”)

Bobo the rabbit (“Stealing hearts one hop at a time!”)

Harley (“Not all Harleys have wheels, but this Harley wants to be Mayor of Corrales!”)

Last year’s election raised approximately $3,000 for Corrales Animal Services.

Corrales Animal Services operates as a “no-kill” community organization dedicated to the preservation and well-being of all domestic, livestock and wildlife animals, according to the village’s official website. The organization works with animal welfare and rescue groups throughout the region.

In-person voting takes place at boxes throughout the village, while online votes can be cast at the festival website. Photos and campaign flyers for all candidates are available online for voters to review before casting their ballots.

The Pet Mayor Election serves as a signature fundraising event for the annual Corrales Harvest Festival, organized by the Kiwanis Club of Corrales Foundation. The festival has grown from 800 visitors in 1985 to more than 10,000 attendees, making it one of the village’s largest community events.

A “Meet and Greet” event with candidates and their owners is planned for September, pending final approval, according to the co-chairs.

Current Pet Mayor Chico Suave won his position in what organizers described as a “very close” 2024 race against multiple opponents.