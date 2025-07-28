Published July 28th, 2025 at 3:29 pm

Corrales residents seeking unique antiques, vinyl records and community gathering spaces have a new destination as Treasure Trove Antiques & Collectibles celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting July 25 at Corrales Hemporium.

The expansion adds approximately 3,000 square feet of retail space to the existing business at 4484 Corrales Rd, offering antiques, collectibles, a book nook for reading and trading, and a vinyl listening room — providing more shopping variety for the village’s residents.

“People who venture in here love it. They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I had no idea,'” said owner Fawn Dolan. “Between the courtyard and our nice backyard as well, we’re trying to get some events going and make it really a community stopping point.”

Treasure Trove represents the latest expansion for Dolan, who has operated antique businesses in the area for nearly 30 years. She opened Camino Real Antiques in Bernalillo in 1996, which now encompasses 6,000 square feet. She purchased the Corrales property in 2018 and opened Corrales Hemporium in February 2019.

“We bought the building in 2018 and opened the carousel for hemp in 2019 with the intention that once they legalized cannabis, we would open our quaint joint,” Dolan said. The business received approval for recreational cannabis sales in June 2022.

The new antique shop features several distinct spaces designed to encourage browsing and community connection. A dedicated book room allows customers to “read a book, buy a book, trade books,” Dolan said, while a vinyl listening room equipped with a Victrola plays records and CDs for ambiance.

Currently operating on an honor system as finishing touches are completed, customers can browse both buildings and bring tags to staff for purchase. The expansion connects to the existing Hemporium, which sells CBD products, hemp clothing, local art and cannabis products in a section called “A Quaint Joint.”

“It’s really kind of a one-stop shop this way is how we’re bringing people in,” Dolan said. “As soon as they walk in the store, they’re like, ‘Oh, wow.'”

The business has already hosted community events, including drum circles and gatherings in its backyard space, with additional parking available behind the building. Dolan said she plans to continue offering the outdoor areas for community use.