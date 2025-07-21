Published July 21st, 2025 at 1:51 pm

Corrales Police Chief Victor Mangiacapra received the VFW National Law Enforcement Award during the Village Council meeting July 8, recognizing his outstanding service to a community that maintains one of New Mexico’s lowest crime rates.

Mayor Jim Fahey announced the honor, noting that the Veterans of Foreign Wars presents National Law Enforcement Awards to recognize “outstanding public servants” in law enforcement who demonstrate exceptional “dedication and commitment” to the core values and traditions of the policing profession. The award was based on a national comparison of police chiefs, evaluating “credentials, training, and performance.”

The recognition comes as Corrales continues to stand out as one of New Mexico’s safest communities. With a violent crime rate of 118 per 100,000 residents, Corrales maintains its safety through community policing and an engaged citizenry, according to recent safety studies. The village has the second-lowest property crime rate in New Mexico at 377 per 100,000 residents.

Mangiacapra brings over three decades of law enforcement experience to Corrales, having started his career on the East Coast in 1988. Before joining the Corrales Police Department in 2000, he worked with the Farmington Police Department and a sheriff’s office in New York, accumulating more than 25 years of policing experience at municipal, county and state levels.

During his tenure in Corrales, Mangiacapra advanced through every rank, serving as patrol officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant and captain before being confirmed as chief of police in 2015. He is a strong advocate of community-oriented policing practices and believes that trusting relationships between police and those they serve are paramount to public safety.

Under Mangiacapra’s leadership, the Corrales Police Department has maintained its commitment to community policing philosophy. The department currently employs 20 full-time staff members, including 17 officers. Recent safety data shows that 90% of Corrales residents report feeling safe walking at night, with virtually no crime concerns.

The department participates in numerous community outreach programs throughout the year, including Coffee with a Cop, Cops and Crayons school supply drives, and regular participation in village events like the annual Harvest Festival and Fourth of July celebrations.

The VFW National Law Enforcement Award recognizes individuals who serve in municipal, county, state or federal units tasked with law enforcement responsibilities. First place winners receive a certificate and a $500 monetary award. The award likely came through VFW Post 5890, located in Rio Rancho in Sandoval County.

Corrales’ safety record places it among the safest communities in New Mexico, with residents safer than 94% of cities in the state and 73% of cities across the United States, according to crime analysis data.