Published July 21st, 2025 at 2:20 pm

Submitted by Katherine Daugherty

Goodbye, Eeyore.

My parents’ beloved miniature donkey, Eeyore, passed away peacefully at the age of 25. He was a familiar and cherished sight for those traveling down Corrales Road. It was always easy to tell people where to meet me; I would simply say, “the house with the donkey and two goats.”

Eeyore loved being on Corrales Road, not just to observe the goings-on but to be seen by everyone. His final years spent with the goats were his favorite. Sugar, the smaller goat, had Eeyore wrapped around her hoof. He would eat leaves off the trees, not knowing why, but wanting to be part of the group. He would lie down with them and loved their house more than his roomier home.

I still get to see Eeyore most days because a wonderful artist painted his portrait, which hangs in my parents’ living room. Thank you to everyone who waved or said a quick hello as they passed by. Thank you to those who stopped to give him love and even some food at times. A special thanks to the person who sent a yearly Christmas card to my parents with kind words about Eeyore.

He will be missed, but I will always remember the joy I felt when I turned onto their road and saw him in the southwest corner of the yard for all to see.