Published July 17th, 2025 at 11:52 am ,

Madyson Kettler said she wasn’t expecting to be named Miss New Mexico last month in Alamogordo.

Not even after being named winner of preliminary awards for the evening gown and interview competitions and one of the five finalists.

But the announcements of the runners-up kept coming, without her name being called. Jessica Kettler told the Corrales Comment she never did hear her daughter’s name called as Miss New Mexico 2025, due to the burst of applause that roared after Tatiana Gross was announced as the first runner-up.

Madyson Kettler now advances to the Miss America Pageant, which takes place Sept. 2-7 in Orlando, Florida.

Kettler, 20, entered the state competition as Miss Corrales. She’s a graduate of Rio Rancho High School and an exercise science major at the University of New Mexico, graduating this December. She said she’s hoping to attend physical therapy school at UNM as well.

Her ultimate career goal is to be a physical therapist specializing in geriatrics. Kettler said she has a heart for serving seniors, which comes from the crucial roles her grandparents had in her upbringing.

“They came to all of my dance events (and) all of my brother’s sporting events,” she said. “I want to be able to ensure that other grandparents can go to their grandkids’ events. I want to ensure that senior adults can age with dignity.”

Her community service initiative for the pageant is called Get Going, and it encourages seniors to stay active and age with dignity through movement and intergenerational connection.

Kettler started in pageants as a baby.

“My mom started me in a different program, and it was more based on the scholarships,” she explained. “My mom loved that opportunity for me, but growing up in that program, I kept wanting to go back, because of the girls, because of the friendships I made, the connections. It was super special. I loved the ability to be on stage as a dancer.”

Two of the things that have carried over from those days are her dancing and her camaraderie with other contestants. Kettler is a professional dancer with the New Mexico Ballet Company and says the week in Alamogordo included building friendships and entrants cheering from the wings for one another.

She said entering the Miss America competition wasn’t something she’d always planned.

“You never really dream that you would be on that stage,” Kettler said. “But then this year, I decided to go ahead and give it a try, because 7-year-old me definitely wanted me to give it a try.”

She said the scholarships are still part of why she competes, but she also loves the opportunities the position offers to meet people and mentor girls who dream of being in pageants.

Kettler said she wasn’t expecting to be in the final five, but advancing even that far was rewarding after the work she put into preparing for the competition.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into competing,” she said. “I spent countless hours in the studio, choreographing my talent, perfecting my talent, practicing my walk, practicing interviews, journaling interview topics, just to be as ready as I could be; and so to hear my name called in the top five was just such a blessing. It was so exciting, and it was just such an honor.”

Kettler even took advantage of long lines at a Florida amusement park to practice her interview skills and opening and closing statements, with her mother helping.

Kettler says her parents (Jessica and Ryan) and brother Bryson have been her biggest supporters.

“You know, some people, when they are famous in Hollywood, they end up with managers and marketers,” Kettler said. “But really that’s what my family is. My parents have been super supportive and helpful in taking me where I need to be, helping me get places, pushing me to be the best version of myself, even steaming my gown before competition. So I really wouldn’t be here without my family.”

Kettler moved to Corrales about six years ago, but has had family in the village for decades.

“We’ve definitely known it was a special place,” she said. “Definitely knew it was where we wanted to be, and now we’re super grateful to be here and a part of this community.”

Her appearances as Miss Corrales have included the Meals on Wheels Celebrity Waiters Event and the Best Buddies Friendship Walk.

New Mexico has never produced a Miss America — or a top 10 finisher. Kettler says she feels like she’s in an underdog position, but still has a chance to change that.

“I want to believe that I can make people remember New Mexico,” she said. “I would love to be the best representation of our state, and I am pouring everything I have right now into preparing and hopefully doing the best for our state.”

Jessica Kettler said she was a little shocked to see Madyson named Miss New Mexico, and pleased that her hard work had paid off, and that the judges were able to see the person that she is.

“She’s kind and humble and loves on people,” Jessica said. “People talk about the outward beauty all the time, but her heart is beautiful.”

Miss New Mexico, Madyson Kettler, will be throwing out the first pitch at Friday’s Albuquerque Isotopes game.