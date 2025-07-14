Published July 14th, 2025 at 4:04 pm

By Carlo James Aragón

A few months ago, I returned to New Mexico from an overseas assignment serving as a U.S. diplomat. I came home not because I was done with service, but because I was called to serve in a different way. I came home to Corrales because I believe that the most important work of our time is not happening in Washington or abroad, it’s happening right here, in our villages and in our communities.

Carlo James Aragón

For the past several years, I served on the front lines of American diplomacy. I led U.S. public engagement in Lebanon during one of the most turbulent periods in recent Middle East history. I built partnerships among Lebanese civil society and ensured they remained resilient through war. I advised senior U.S. officials and navigated crisis after crisis. But through all of it, a quiet truth began to settle in me: the most powerful, lasting change doesn’t come from high-level negotiations– It comes from relationships and trust built within our neighborhoods. Corrales is exactly that kind of community.

This village is a rare place where open space, agriculture, and meaningful relationships among neighbors guide the rhythm of life. I came back to Corrales because I wanted to be back in the community that taught me the value of service. Corrales welcomed me back with kindness. I look forward to meeting new neighbors who have chosen to call Corrales home, and I want to listen closely to the shared challenges that our community faces. Whether it’s water access, farmland preservation, fire resilience, or village planning, these are challenges that require collective leadership and intergenerational knowledge.

Future leadership cannot grow in isolation. It must be cultivated by those who are current leaders in our communities. Young leaders like myself are asking for mentorship. We need to be included in hard conversations. We need to learn the history of the land and the lessons that only come from experience. We need our community to help us lead with excellence and with wisdom.

There is a shift happening in New Mexico. Today’s leadership looks different than it did in the past. It’s younger. It’s rooted locally but shaped by a global perspective. It’s solution-oriented. It listens before it speaks. And it’s grounded in Querencia, that deep sense of belonging, love, and responsibility for place. That’s what brought me back.

And that is why I believe the most important thing any of us can do right now is this: look to the generation behind you and ask, “How can I help you lead?”

I came home to be of service to the people of Corrales because I believe that true impact happens at the community level. I believe that when we lead with Querencia, we make better decisions, we listen deeply and build the kind of intergenerational trust that allows a community to grow, protect, and imagine its future, together.

Carlo James Aragón is a former U.S. diplomat who served in Nepal and Lebanon. He lives in Corrales and works in public service.