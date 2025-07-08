Published July 8th, 2025 at 2:06 pm

The Corrales Village Council will meet July 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall to take up a range of local matters, from festival planning and infrastructure updates to mosquito control and community concerns about noise.

The meeting will include a presentation from Dr. Paul Sandoval on mosquito and vector control, addressing residents’ growing concerns about West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses. The council will also recognize Police Chief Victor Mangiacapra with a VFW National Law Enforcement Award for his service to the community.

Two popular annual events will be up for co-sponsorship. Resolutions 25-22 and 25-23 seek council approval for the Village to back the 2025 Corrales Harvest Festival (set for Sept. 27–28) and the Christmas de los Caballos Parade and holiday food and toy drive (set for Nov. 23). Both events are community favorites that draw large crowds and require coordination among multiple departments.

Councilors will also vote on Resolution 25-24, which would begin the formal process of updating the Capital Improvements Plan for the Far Northwest Sector. The proposed ordinance would amend a decades-old plan and keep development impact fees aligned with infrastructure needs. A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12.

The meeting will be held in person at 4324 Corrales Road, with remote participation via Zoom. Residents are encouraged to log in before 6:35 p.m. using Meeting ID 892 7554 8086 and Passcode 120071.The full agenda is available online.