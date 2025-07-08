Published July 8th, 2025 at 2:13 pm

By Abby McDonald

Life comes with different challenges, and to help aid those, Kristy LaMariana has opened up a grief spa in Corrales. The theme of the Corrales Grief Spa is, “Customized care for grief, loss and life’s transitions.”

This spa is set up for guests grieving from the loss of a loved one or going through a difficult life transition, to come in for however long they need. For some, that may be just an hour or two, and for others, that may be an extended stay.

“My goal is to help people fill their own medicine bag so that they can get on their way,” says LaMariana.

Common services include guided visual imagery, therapy, and yoga. Each visit is tailored to the individual and what specifically they need. LaMariana also pushes for nutrition involvement as many people struggle with food when dealing with grief.

The Corrales Grief Spa has been open since April, but LaMariana has been a host on Airbnb to work with guests for the past four years. She has a long history with spiritual and grieving work and has been a hospice chaplain and bereavement counselor since the early 2000s. A hospice chaplain typically provides spiritual care to those who are terminally ill, as well as their families. Bereavement counseling is also known as grief counseling and is a form of therapy that helps those move on from a hard loss.

“I found that grief was the common thread and through all my years of work, I decided this kind of was coming full circle and this is how to serve the most people,” LaMariana said.

The spa is looking to expand and offer some online courses and e-books to help reach even more people in need.

For more information, visit https://corralesgriefspa.com/.