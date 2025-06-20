Published June 20th, 2025 at 10:39 am ,

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District (MRGCD) is marking a significant milestone in 2025: its 100th anniversary. As the district enters the 2025 irrigation season, it celebrates a century of managing water resources in the Middle Rio Grande Valley, a task that has historically been met with numerous challenges and continues to face difficulties with scarce spring runoff and increasing irrigation demand.

Founded in 1925, the MRGCD has been central to delivering irrigation water, managing drainage and providing flood control for residents, farms, and pueblos in the region. Today, it serves approximately 11,000 irrigators, six pueblos, and over 100,000 parcels of land between Cochiti and Socorro.

“This year marks a major point in our history,” said MRGCD Board Chair, John Kelly, “As we begin the 2025 irrigation season, we’re reflecting on 100 years of service to the valley and recommitting ourselves to the ongoing responsibility of water stewardship in central New Mexico.”

Historically, the valley has faced significant water management challenges according to MRGCD. While Pueblo communities had a long history of irrigation, by the early 20th century, deforestation, sedimentation, and poor infrastructure led to frequent flooding. This prompted the creation of the MRGCD with mandates to prevent flooding, drain swamplands, and deliver irrigation water.

Key milestones in the MRGCD’s history include:

1920s–1930s: Construction of major diversion dams and the El Vado storage reservoir, along with extensive levee and canal systems.

Construction of major diversion dams and the El Vado storage reservoir, along with extensive levee and canal systems. 1940s–1950s: Federal intervention and significant investment to rehabilitate and modernize infrastructure, including the creation of Cochiti Reservoir.

Federal intervention and significant investment to rehabilitate and modernize infrastructure, including the creation of Cochiti Reservoir. 1970s–Present: Continued coordination with federal agencies, expansion of environmental and recreational efforts, and a focus on sustainability.

Currently, the MRGCD manages over 1,200 miles of canals and owns 30,000 acres of bosque lands, which support both environmental and public uses, including parks and recreation areas.

“Agricultural activity in the valley continues to generate tens of millions of dollars each year,” said MRGCD Chief Engineer/CEO, Jason Casuga. “But the benefits of the system go beyond farming. This greenbelt supports biodiversity, provides public recreation, and helps maintain the unique rural-urban balance that defines life in central New Mexico.”

Throughout 2025, the MRGCD will host public engagement opportunities, educational programming, and events to celebrate its centennial. More information can be found on www.mrgcd.com.