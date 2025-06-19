Published June 19th, 2025 at 3:21 pm ,

Chico Suave, Corrales’ current Pet Mayor, is issuing a call to all area pets to consider running in the highly anticipated 2025 Pet Mayor election. Applications are now open for the esteemed position.

Whether your beloved companion is a llama, hedgehog, goat, dog, horse or any other animal with the charisma and charm to lead, the Corrales Harvest Festival is seeking diverse candidates. Interested parties can complete and submit applications through the official Corrales Harvest Festival website at www.corralesharvestfestival.com/2025-pet-mayoral-election/. Pets do not need to be Corrales residents to enter the race.

For convenience, applications can also be emailed directly to PetMayorCorrales@gmail.com or texted to (505) 688-2455.

Last year’s election saw a delightful field of nine candidates, resulting in a fun and closely contested race. Prospective candidates are encouraged to apply early to secure their spot.

The election operates on a unique voting system: each vote costs $1, allowing supporters to cast as many votes as they desire (e.g., $10 for 10 votes, $50 for 50 votes). As the organizers playfully note, “Yes, elections can definitely be bought in Corrales!” For online voting, a minimum of $2 per vote applies.

The Pet Mayor Election serves as a fundraising event as part of the annual Corrales Harvest Festival. All proceeds generated from the election directly benefit Corrales Animal Services, an organization dedicated to animal welfare in the village.

The announcement of the newly elected Pet Mayor is scheduled for Sept. 28, just before the annual Parade. The results will also be shared online.