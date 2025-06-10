Published June 10th, 2025 at 2:17 pm ,

Corrales Mayor Jim Fahey says it’s important to think about the village’s water future, and that climate change is making long-term planning more urgent.

Fahey said Corrales leaders are considering obtaining water rights for the village. Corrales residents, farms and businesses currently rely on water wells and septic tanks, with the exception of a small ??septic tank effluent pump system.

He said he’s concerned about the impact reduced water access could have on local agriculture as well as the village’s ability to fight fires.

He declined to discuss specifics of how the village might acquire water rights, as other municipalities could be pursuing the same options.

In New Mexico, water rights are generally granted by the Office of the State Engineer; they may also be purchased or leased from another rights holder.

Councilor Rick Miera said he’s also got water concerns, including local autonomy over water uses and firefighting capabilities.

He said New Mexico is fortunate in that state legislators understand that water issues are local issues.

Last month, the Village Council agreed to apply for more than $2 million from the New Mexico Environment Department for a potential village-wide sewer system

The village could ultimately qualify for a low-interest loan for improvements to the existing system and new infrastructure.