Published June 10th, 2025 at 9:28 am ,

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed an executive order expanding Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program across the state.

This program will ensure that every child born in New Mexico up to the age of five receives free, high-quality books each month through the book gifting initiative.

“Today, we’re unlocking the potential of our youngest minds and transforming the future of New Mexico one book at a time,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “Every New Mexican child deserves the chance to grow up with books in their home and stories in their hands.”

The signing ceremony featured Lt. Governor Howie Morales, Early Childhood Education and Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky, along with participation from local program leaders.

The expansion is supported by an additional $1 million allocated for fiscal year 2026, which will allow the program to reach approximately 30,000 more children in every ZIP code across the state, including Corrales.

To date, nearly 2 million books have been mailed to New Mexico families.

Research shows the program works—daily reading in participating families nearly doubled from 17 percent to 33 percent after enrolling.

New Mexico joins roughly 20 other states with statewide Imagination Library access.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library began in 1995 by mailing books to children in Sevier County, Tennessee, and quickly expanded due to its success.

By 2003, the program had mailed one million books, and Tennessee committed to statewide coverage in 2004. The initiative has since grown internationally, launching in Canada, the UK, Australia and Ireland.

It now operates through 38 local affiliates across all 33 counties, including 16 that serve tribal communities.

Dolly Parton shared a special video message celebrating the expansion, where she thanked educators, families and community leaders, and praised state officials for their efforts.

“It takes a lot of great people coming together to make this possible, and I want to thank ECECD Southwest New Mexico Council of Government, Gov. Gisham and Lt. Governor Morales for helping bring the gift of Imagination Library Books to children and families across the state,” Parton said in the Youtube video.

“You are the true heroes of this program. So congratulations New Mexico and remember that I will always love you,” she added.

Local Enrollment: How Families in Corrales Can Participate

If you live in Corrales, you can likely sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The program is open to children from birth to age five who reside within a participating area.

To enroll your child:

Meet eligibility criteria: Your child must live in New Mexico and within the service area of a local affiliate.

Submit a registration form: This official form must be approved and on file with the local affiliate.

Confirm your address: Notify your affiliate of any address changes to avoid delivery interruptions.



To find your local affiliate and register:

Visit the Imagination Library website : Go to imaginationlibrary.com/usa/find-my-program and use the map, list or ZIP code search to locate the affiliate serving Corrales.



: Go to imaginationlibrary.com/usa/find-my-program and use the map, list or ZIP code search to locate the affiliate serving Corrales. Contact Growing Up New Mexico : This affiliate serves Santa Fe County and may assist or redirect Corrales residents. Call (505) 819-5484 or email dplibrary@growingupnm.org.



: This affiliate serves Santa Fe County and may assist or redirect Corrales residents. Call (505) 819-5484 or email dplibrary@growingupnm.org. Reach out to Libros for Kids: Based in Albuquerque, this group may also assist in the enrollment process. Email info@librosforkids.org for assistance.



It is important to note that after registration, it may take 8 to 10 weeks to receive the first book.

The program is entirely free for families, with books delivered monthly and tailored to each child’s age.

About the Imagination Library

Dolly Parton launched the Imagination Library in 1995 in Sevier County, Tennessee, inspired by her father’s inability to read and write.

The initiative reached full statewide coverage in Tennessee by 2004. Since then, it has mailed more than 270 million books and earned accolades such as the Library of Congress Literacy Award and the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy.

The Dollywood Foundation manages logistics and administration, while local affiliates—such as nonprofits, schools and civic organizations—fund the book costs and shipping through donations and sponsorships.

Early Childhood Investment in New Mexico

The statewide expansion of the Imagination Library reflects a broader commitment by Lujan Grisham’s administration to support early childhood development.

In 2020, she launched the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD), one of the first in the nation to consolidate early childhood services under one agency.

The department has led efforts to expand access to free New Mexico PreK, oversee the largest investment in early childhood infrastructure in state history and offer no-cost child care to most New Mexico families.

“Imagination Library proves what’s possible when we invest in our children’s futures,” Lujan Grisham said.

To learn more about how ECECD supports children, families and early childhood professionals, visit nmececd.org or follow @NewMexicoECECD on Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter and Instagram.