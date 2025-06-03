Published June 3rd, 2025 at 5:25 pm ,

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) has submitted 15 Congressionally funded community projects totaling $158,450,000 for communities across New Mexico in the upcoming 2026 budget process.

As the U.S. House of Representatives begins marking up appropriations bills this week, these proposals aim to address critical needs in public safety, housing, healthcare, education, and environmental protection.

Stansbury’s funding requests include $48 million for projects in Bernalillo and Corrales.

Stansbury requested $8 million to construct a comprehensive behavioral health and resource center in the Town of Bernalillo. In partnership with a broad set of local, tribal, and county stakeholders, the facility would address community needs related to addiction, housing, mental health and family services. This center will serve a large number of rural and remote communities across Sandoval County, providing a first-of-its-kind regional hub for urgent and ongoing medical and behavioral health needs.

Stansbury also wants $20 million to support the rehabilitation of Bernalillo’s aging wastewater treatment plant. The project would extend the service life of its infrastructure and future growth in the community to protect water supplies.

She also requested $20 million to help install a treatment facility and expand wastewater collection across the Village of Corrales to protect local groundwater from septic system contamination, conserve water resources by recycling treated wastewater and support long-term sustainability.

Stansbury said Community Project Funding is a tool used to “deliver necessary investments for lasting change in New Mexico.”

“I came to Congress to support the needs of New Mexico using every tool available,” Stansbury said. “As the Administration targets funding and resources our communities depend on, Community Project Funding is one of the most powerful tools we have.”

Since taking office, Rep. Stansbury said she has secured funding for 37 projects focused on addressing the state’s biggest challenges. This year’s submissions are restricted to specific federal programs and eligible entities such as state, local, and Tribal governments.

These projects will now be considered by the House Appropriations Committee as part of the FY 2026 appropriations process. Approval by the committee and passage in both Chambers of Congress are required before the projects can be signed into law, a process expected to extend into the fall, with Fiscal Year 2026 beginning on October 1.