Published May 29th, 2025 at 1:15 pm ,

The Corrales Village Council unanimously approved its $10.6 million preliminary budget. It advanced five farmland preservation projects during its May 27 meeting.

The budget points to a solid financial outlook but includes rising costs tied to salaries, benefits and contracts. Councilors also voted to send five rural properties to the appraisal phase for possible conservation easements, reinforcing the village’s push to protect open space.

Also at the meeting, Pueblo of Sandia Gov. Felix Chaves told the council the Pueblo and the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District had reached a deal, clearing the way for long-delayed work to finally start on the Corrales siphon replacement.

The $10.6 million preliminary budget was approved by the council after councilors questioned higher-than-expected revenue projections and flagged spending concerns.

“There was a significant discrepancy in the revenue from what we talked about several weeks ago, as far as budgeted revenue,” Councilor Zachary Burkett said. “It was just over $9 million when we had our meeting, and it’s $10.6 million now.”

He questioned the boost, noting recent Gross Receipts Tax (GRT) trends had been heading the other way.

Village Administrator Ron Curry said the higher revenue projections come from expected increases in gross receipts and property taxes, though he noted GRT has been down about 3% and is only starting to tick back up.

He said the village still anticipates a positive funding outlook, despite rising costs tied to a 3% cost-of-living raise, legal and engineering contracts and a potential $231,000 bump in Public Employees Retirement Association (PERA) benefits later in the year.

Councilor Bill Woldman raised concerns about how Animal Services funding was used. He said the village spent all $25,000 it allocated while using only $669 of a $20,000 The Dennis Friends Foundation donation.

“The mayor is famous for using the term ‘using other people’s money’,” Woldman said. “I’m hoping we’ll be able to reverse that in the coming year.”

Woldman also questioned why part-time police funding jumped from $5,000 to $12,000.

Police Chief Victor Mangiacapra said it may be due to a higher minimum wage and a vacant crossing guard position, since the village handles road safety near schools. Neither he nor the administration could confirm the exact reason.

Farmland Preservation

The Village Council voted to support moving five properties into the appraisal phase of the conservation easement process, backing a recommendation from the Farmland Preservation and Agricultural Commission.

Councilors heard from four of the landowners hoping to preserve their properties through the village’s farmland conservation easement program. Each spoke in favor of protecting their land for agriculture and keeping Corrales’ rural feel.

Eric Johnson, speaking on behalf of himself and partner John Whitney, said their 1.5-acre parcel on Corrales Road already has three wells and access to the nearby ditch.

“We support the conservancy, and we’re kind of amazed that you’re going to pay us something to do it,” Johnson said.

They plan to integrate the land with the adjacent Milagro Winery for landscaping and long-term preservation.

Alan Brower, with the Indigenous Farm Hub, described the 12.5-acre site at 6400 Corrales Road as an education and food access center serving more than 150 families weekly.

“We hope to continue to farm this land as long as we can, and to continue to expand our ability to support everyone within Corrales with healthy foods,” Brower said.

Renee Holmes spoke about her one-acre apple orchard, originally planted by the Loseck family over 90 years ago. Holmes donates most of the harvest and invites school groups to learn about sustainable farming.

“We believe that providing our community with food is the most important thing that we can do,” Holmes said.

Jodi D’Avignon, representing Wildlife Rescue Inc., said the group is relocating from the Rio Grande Nature Center. Their plans include a wildlife hospital regulated by federal and state agencies.

“This is a wildlife rehabilitation center,” D’Avignon said. “This is not a petting zoo, it is not a sanctuary.”

The fifth applicant, the Marshall family, did not speak at the meeting due to farming commitments earlier that day.

Farmland Preservation Commission Chair Sam Thompson urged the council to advance all five applications.

“All of these properties have something to offer us as a village,” Thompson said. “Our farmland has really come under attack lately in ways it never has before, and having an opportunity with five different parcels to preserve them in perpetuity, so they may be used as farmland.”

The next step is the appraisal process, where property owners can decide whether to move forward, according to village officials. Appraisals could take three to six months or more and are more detailed than those used for past village land purchases.

Owners will pay for the appraisals due to New Mexico’s anti-donation clause, which bars the village from covering the cost. Officials said funding decisions will follow, based on property values and how much of the nearly $2 million conservation budget can be used for each.

Siphon moving forward

At the meeting, Pueblo of Sandia Gov. Felix Chaves said the Pueblo and MRGCD have reached a deal to finally move ahead with the Corrales siphon replacement.

The agreement clears up land access and past trespass issues, so construction can start while the final paperwork gets wrapped up.

Chaves said the Pueblo has acted in good faith and worked to keep things moving despite delays from federal reviews. He added the Pueblo is working with crews to get early work underway and will keep protecting tribal interests while supporting the project.

Other news

Grif Newcomb presented recommendations from the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission to improve safety at key crossings along the Corrales lateral ditch.

He said current signs confuse drivers because they don’t clearly mark where pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians cross busy roads. Newcomb suggested adding consistent signs 150 feet before and at each crossing to better warn motorists.

He said the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, which owns the lateral, does not want the route called a trail. Signs will avoid that term and use “ditch crossing” instead, according to Newcomb.

Deputy Fire Chief Tanya Lattin said Corrales is beginning its five-year update of the hazard mitigation plan, which looks at natural disasters like flooding, wildfire, drought, and severe weather. The plan ranks risks and lays out ways to limit damage and bounce back faster.

Lattin said the plan helps guide local rules, like making sure new homes handle their drainage, and is key to qualifying for federal FEMA grants. The last update in 2019 was done in-house and still cleared FEMA with just one change.

This time around, the plan focuses on six main hazards: dam failure, drought, severe weather, wildfire, flooding, and high winds. Earthquakes might be added too. Lattin said she’s gathering input from the fire department, public works, planning, and council, with community meetings and feedback also in the works.

She said wildfire risk in the Bosque is still one of the biggest concerns. The village got $80,000 for cleanup and is going after more funding. Lattin added that they’ve been using drone photos to track conditions and might include aerial snapshots in the plan.

The draft should be ready early next year, with plans to send it to FEMA for approval and bring it back to the council for a final sign-off.

Curry said the pool opening is delayed because the village is still waiting on the state to issue an electrical permit. Without it, the pool can’t open, and one fifth-grade event for Corrales Elementary has already been canceled.

The pool’s in good shape — it’s been inspected, the filters are in, and lifeguards are ready to go. But nothing can happen until the state signs off.

The contractor is supposed to get the permit, and Parks and Rec Director Lynn Siverts is staying on him to make it happen.

Get involved

The next Village Council meeting is at 6:30 p.m., June 10, at the Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4342 Corrales Road.

Future agenda items:

June 10: Presentation on Interior Drain Plan Status

June 24: Discussion of proposed noise ordinance changes

5:30 p.m., July 9, Council Chambers: Public meeting to review interior drain plan

Councilor John Alsobrook said he’s introducing an ordinance that would penalize anyone who feeds or harbors coyotes, whether on purpose or by neglect. That includes leaving food out or letting property become overgrown to the point that coyotes can den there.