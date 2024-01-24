Corrales Police and other law enforcement agencies are still on the lookout for the suspect in the shooting of a 29-year-old Albuquerque woman that occurred at a southside Corrales home on Monday (Jan. 22) afternoon.

Corrales officials confirmed that a stolen vehicle believed to belong to the homeowner was found unoccupied in Corrales this afternoon. Minutes before, an alert reporter from the Corrales Comment spotted the vehicle- a black Kia Rio- with three passengers at a residence on Los Arboles Verde Road at the South end of the Village, which is where the homicide occurred. The reporter alerted Corrales Police who located the vehicle, unoccupied, nearby. The suspect is still at large.

Corrales Police identified Charles “Chuck” Kauffmann, 55, as a suspect in the killing and are seeking an arrest warrant for him on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence, according to a news release.

Arizona law enforcement was alerted because Kauffmann is from that state, Corrales Police Chief Victor Mangiacapra said.

“He’ll turn up,” Mangiacapra told the Comment on Monday.

Police said Kauffmann is believed to be armed and dangerous. Members of the public should not approach him if sighted.

A Corrales home was the location of a homicide in January 2024 / Corrales Comment

“That property is always messy”

Neighbors in the area felt that despite the recent killing, the neighborhood is still safe.

“That property is always messy and it doesn’t seem like a random thing… I feel safe in Corrales,” said one neighbor who spoke to the Comment while walking nearby. They asked to remain anonymous due to the manhunt for the suspect.

“I walk this every day and I don’t feel threatened, I feel it is an isolated thing.”

Police say they still don’t know the exact relationship between the victim and the suspect.