While there were plenty of happy new year greetings expressed during the Sandoval County Commission’s first meeting of 2024, the makeup of the panel remains the same. The Commission voted unanimously to keep District 4 Commissioner David Heil as chair and District 3’s Michael Meek as vice-chair. Both are Republicans and along with District 2 Commissioner Jay Block make up a GOP majority.

Perhaps turning the page on a 2023 that ended with one commissioner testifying on behalf of the plaintiff to have another commissioner recalled from office, all action items on the agenda of the Jan. 10 meeting were passed on a unanimous vote.

Block, who last month testified against District 1’s Katherine Bruch in a failed effort by a Placitas resident to have her recalled, nominated Heil to continue as chair.

“We’ve been together seven years on the commission. I’ve greatly appreciated your friendship, your mentorship and your leadership,” he said before nominating Heil.

Block and Heil are both in their last years on the commission due to term limits.

After getting a second from Meek, Block immediately asked that nominations be closed, drawing scattered snickers from the audience.

Heil responded by saying that he had to ask if there were other nominees, to which Block asserted, “There aren’t.”

And there weren’t. In the commission’s first vote of 2024, Heil was elected by a 5-0 count. It was the same result on each of the 11 votes taken that night.

Heil has served on the County Commission since 2016. According to this biography of the County’s website, Heil has 40 years experience as a corporate manager. He previously served on the City of Rio Rancho’s Planning and Zoning Board and Chapter Review Committee. He also serves the community as a member of various organizations, including Rio Rancho’s Boys and Girls Club and Kiwanis.

It also came out during the meeting that he spent 10 years on the Sandoval County Juvenile Justice Board.

Heil made no comment after the vote and moved on to the next item.

Meek had just as easy a time getting re-elected vice chair. Bruch referenced the years she’s spent serving on the board with Meek in nominating him. Block seconded her motion.

Meek’s second term on the Commission expired at the end of 2026. He is a former Rio Rancho fire chief.

Joining the others in the unanimous votes was District 5 Commissioner Joshua Jones.

Other approvals included votes on:

Two loan agreements with the New Mexico Finance Authority. One, for $5.5 million, will be used to finance capital improvement projects to include a fire station and road improvements. A $3.1 million loan goes to the purchase of equipment at the county landfill;

A $33,600 match for a grant distribution by the state Children Youth and Families Department. The money helps fund public schools programs for troubled youth;

Entered into an agreement with the city of Rio Rancho to facilitate the transfer of heavy rescue technical equipment through a Homeland Security Grant. The equipment includes pickup trucks and a trailer used by a technical rescue team made up of personnel from the city, county and Village of Corrales;

Approved a trails and pathways planning initiative to create a 30-mile bicycle route that would extend from the Rail Runner station in Bernalillo to Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque.

Authorized the county manager to lease three billboards for the County’s DWI program. The billboards will be located on Unser, Southern, and NM 528.

Approved a proclamation declaring Jan. 15, 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The commission will take its pristine record of 11 consecutive unanimous votes to start 2024 into its next meeting at 6 p.m., Jan. 24.