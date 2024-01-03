Commemorating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., the Adobe Theater will stage the play “The Mountaintop” from Jan. 19 through Feb. 11.

Written by award winning playwright and television creator/producer Katori Hall, “The Mountintop “is a fictional, edgy, controversial, throught-provoking play which takes place in the motel room of Martin Luther King Jr. on the night before his assisination,” according to a news release.

Hall is from Memphis where King was killed in 1968. She won the Olivier Award for the play in 2010 and went on to win a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play “The Hot Wing King.”

Marcus Ivey plays Dr. King and Nicee Wagner carries the role of a motel maid.

The play is directed by Jenelle Baptiste, who has been drawn many times to Hall’s stories, according to the release. “Her works are an ode to Black people everywhere; an acknowledgement of ALL their experiences not just racism and trauma,” it says. “Ms. Baptiste says in The Mountaintop, we go on a journey of seeing Dr. King through a different lens – we see him laugh, cry, curse, flirt and have a smoke with a beautiful Black woman. We get to see the man – the human being behind his iconic status.”

Performances are held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. A “Pay What You Will” performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8. For more information and tickets, call 505-898-9222 or visit www.adobetheater.org.

The Adobe Theater is located at 9813 4th St. NW in Albuquerque.