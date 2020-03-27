Red Worm Composting

By Meredith Hughes

A lone robin has appeared in our garden twice recently, presumably a young scout, and after drinking water she/he surveys the area and leaves. No worms? Is that why the grumpy look?

For there was no worm composting bin in sight, and the actual ground still was fairly hard. Typically, only gardeners with outside worm bins play host to red worms, officially known as Eisenia fetida, but also as brandling worm, panfish worm, trout worm, tiger worm, or red wiggler worm, a species of earthworm adapted to decaying organic material.

Even hungry robins likely would be flummoxed at worm-hunting requiring a deep dive into a three-foot deep structure.

These worms, rarely found in soil, prefer “to live in what they eat, moist leaves, for example.” So says the “outdoor composting with worms guy,” Sam McCarthy, whose setup at the recent New Mexico Organic Farming Conference was seldom without inquisitive gardeners —people noisily debating the merits or even need of straw, why not just leaves and garden waste? And why a big wood bin? Can’t I go with a plastic gizmo from Lowe’s?

McCarthy has the answers, as a pro doing red worm composting for over 20 years. He advocates for a large outdoor bin, to start with, because in the dry N.M. climate a larger pile is easier to keep moist, and can more easily hold in warmth in winter and coolness in the summer. Those worms need both. Four solid walls of untreated lumber work for him, and the ones he can sell you are 3x 3 x 2.5 feet. ( $175 plus tax.) One wall of his bins is easily removable.

Worm-created compost, aka “castings,” or worm poop, McCarthy describes as “the most fabulous compost in the known universe.” In fact, even worm pee, more properly known as tea, has extraordinary powers. A woman hovering at the table told me she tilts her indoor plastic bin regularly, specifically in order to capture this wormish liqueur. Diluted with water, this is an ideal food for potted plants.

Plastic binnage can work, especially indoors, but wood outdoors seems best.

First off, lay about 12 inches of brown straw on the bottom as bedding, along with or in addition to leaves, shredded paper or cardboard, coconut coir, even peat moss. Delay adding fresh green stuff until later. It will be too hot, too soon for the inmates.

The worms need carbs, which they get from eating the straw. But they also enjoy a moist bed. Wet down the straw, adding some garden soil. McCarthy layers in straw almost to the top of his bins, wetting everything down until all settles, and the pile is cool enough for worms.

Start with a pound, he says, and tuck them into one corner, adding a bit more straw on top. Then slowly begin feeding kitchen waste, maybe two to three days worth per week for the first two to three months. The worms will not pop up and look around, so get the food scraps at least three to four inches under the surface, and keep things moist. Add in aged horse manure, too, surely a Corrales staple.

And McCarthy notes that if you get itchy because the food scraps smell bad, and if the worms seem slow to devour everything, you can add more worms. But, he counsels, the worms you first bought will reproduce, eventually. Be patient.