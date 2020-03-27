You stop, you stand and hunt, and then you begin to notice the buds, the pollinators, and which plants need pruning, trimming or space at the base. You bend and straighten, and the light changes on the flower-laden branches of the tree, and you photograph. What a great and beautiful time of year this is, and it’s very good to move through it.

Prior to this little task and garden assessment, I was only watering a few things with a hose, and these were decorative plants near the house, as well as some trees. The garlic patch there at first seemed so forlorn, but eventually it sprouted up once that small task started in earnest.

I didn’t think, even a week earlier than this, that I’d spend 45 minutes trimming the lavender and carrying an armful of debris from the far end of the garden but it just happened, just as it always used to. Time spent without any worry, with only the span of a large plant in my field of vision, and its aroma. I went on to get my hair tangled in the just-budding silver lace vine hanging over the fence by the road. That was fun, but the light was failing. Ah, the good old days when, even as a kid you don’t want to go inside.

In the weeks to come, I’ll screech “Snake!” and get buzzed by ravenous hummingbirds. I will most likely help to fill the garbage can with grasses and weeds and dead leaves, and I will take over some of the light but constant work of being outside, while my partner will do the weed whacking, mowing, irrigating and repair of trees and other impossible tasks including fruit picking, garlic digging and every kind of harvesting. I’m anxious to get some potting soil for the huge outdoor pots that will hold hardy basil plants and deliver pesto to the kitchen all summer and early fall.

Hopefulness comes with activity and it also comes from rain. Without rain all you can do is drag a hose, and this beautiful springtime week we got a two-day drenching rain that was long awaited. I feel all washed in possibility.

About five years ago, realizing that I was losing contact with the garden and all the joys of moving freely, I started practicing T’ai Chi at our Senior Center, and twice a week I would enjoy moving. After each surgery that followed there would be the addition of physical therapy, and that is something you must keep up with for the rest of your life, and so I do.

I even found a strength training book at a local thrift store and so I have eagerly added one or two of those exercises to my daily routine along with PT practice and assuming a “Warrior Stance.” I am over-joyed to find myself doing so much walking without my cane and can attribute this new ability to these very practices.

The big garden is still here. Every year I have recorded my relationship to it and when I think back, I remember my neighbor saying, “Oh, you just like to play in the dirt.” and that fills the image I hold of my past self as the “Garden Barbarian;” it was not complete without the dirt I wore on my knees and arms and face.

I told another neighbor that my garden was killing me, and he said “It’s keeping you alive.” I’m pretty sure that includes being strong, connected to the natural world, getting enough sun and drinking in the pure pleasure of movement. I’m looking forward to the work and finding out what I can do.

My partner insists I must “…swear an oath to reclaim my rightful place as Garden Sovereign, Queen of All I Survey,” wrestling the mower and wheelbarrow from his willing hands in a gesture of pure strength and ability.

I just might do that.