Anita Walsh Re-Discovers Her Garden After Surgeries
By Anita Walsh
“The First Rule of Gardening is to Go Outside.”
As this crucial quote from the little movie This Beautiful Fantastic explains, you’ve got to at least move around in the space you have designated to be your garden to be its gardener. And, as it so happens, for the last four years I have done very little facile moving around in the garden or anywhere else for that matter.
I dedicated 2016 to the right knee, 2017 to the right hip, 2018 to the left knee and 2019 to the left hip. All now are sparkling new and theoretically I have no excuse not to trip lightly or swagger among the lavenders.
My nickname as “The Garden Barbarian” from the days when I was tan and strong and decorated with skaters’ wrist guards, brandishing a pair of pruners in the back pocket of my shorts may be gone, but it is time for me to move things around, no matter what.
On the first day of March, my partner was mowing in the garden. Having said that he would clean up around the blackberries, he ended up staying out and mowing the dead stuff off the tops of the thyme, St.John’s Wort, random grasses, oregano and red clover; all the things that green from the bottom and no longer need spent flowers and dried leaves as cover. He mowed everything that was mowable.
Taking out the compost from the kitchen, I saw “picked up branches” and pieces of pruned trees, so I broke them up and put them in the garbage to offer a little bit of help, and ended up doing that again in the next few days, which means he had been ever busy in the garden in the meantime.
On his way to the shed, to do the things that he likes, and needs to do, the needs of the garden are always visible, and so he has tended to them.
My closest involvement with our big garden had extended only as far as the compost bin, on the nearest border. My nature walks were from the kitchen to the compost. I was told when the daffodils were blooming that I shouldn’t miss them, so I went out and took their picture. Eventually I walked way out to the end of the garden for the first time in forever, and marveled at how everything was still here, and was trimmed and ready for the new growth to come.
The weather got warm the first week I started spending most of my time walking without a cane. That same week the apricots started to bloom and I took my first measured steps into the uneven green ground. I photographed the apricot tree, and then for the second time I took a trip around the place to pick up dog poop. This is actually a great way to assess what is happening in the garden space and if you don’t have a dog to clean up after, you are missing out on a key motivational tool.
You stop, you stand and hunt, and then you begin to notice the buds, the pollinators, and which plants need pruning, trimming or space at the base. You bend and straighten, and the light changes on the flower-laden branches of the tree, and you photograph. What a great and beautiful time of year this is, and it’s very good to move through it.
Prior to this little task and garden assessment, I was only watering a few things with a hose, and these were decorative plants near the house, as well as some trees. The garlic patch there at first seemed so forlorn, but eventually it sprouted up once that small task started in earnest.
I didn’t think, even a week earlier than this, that I’d spend 45 minutes trimming the lavender and carrying an armful of debris from the far end of the garden but it just happened, just as it always used to. Time spent without any worry, with only the span of a large plant in my field of vision, and its aroma. I went on to get my hair tangled in the just-budding silver lace vine hanging over the fence by the road. That was fun, but the light was failing. Ah, the good old days when, even as a kid you don’t want to go inside.
In the weeks to come, I’ll screech “Snake!” and get buzzed by ravenous hummingbirds. I will most likely help to fill the garbage can with grasses and weeds and dead leaves, and I will take over some of the light but constant work of being outside, while my partner will do the weed whacking, mowing, irrigating and repair of trees and other impossible tasks including fruit picking, garlic digging and every kind of harvesting. I’m anxious to get some potting soil for the huge outdoor pots that will hold hardy basil plants and deliver pesto to the kitchen all summer and early fall.
Hopefulness comes with activity and it also comes from rain. Without rain all you can do is drag a hose, and this beautiful springtime week we got a two-day drenching rain that was long awaited. I feel all washed in possibility.
About five years ago, realizing that I was losing contact with the garden and all the joys of moving freely, I started practicing T’ai Chi at our Senior Center, and twice a week I would enjoy moving. After each surgery that followed there would be the addition of physical therapy, and that is something you must keep up with for the rest of your life, and so I do.
I even found a strength training book at a local thrift store and so I have eagerly added one or two of those exercises to my daily routine along with PT practice and assuming a “Warrior Stance.” I am over-joyed to find myself doing so much walking without my cane and can attribute this new ability to these very practices.
The big garden is still here. Every year I have recorded my relationship to it and when I think back, I remember my neighbor saying, “Oh, you just like to play in the dirt.” and that fills the image I hold of my past self as the “Garden Barbarian;” it was not complete without the dirt I wore on my knees and arms and face.
I told another neighbor that my garden was killing me, and he said “It’s keeping you alive.” I’m pretty sure that includes being strong, connected to the natural world, getting enough sun and drinking in the pure pleasure of movement. I’m looking forward to the work and finding out what I can do.
My partner insists I must “…swear an oath to reclaim my rightful place as Garden Sovereign, Queen of All I Survey,” wrestling the mower and wheelbarrow from his willing hands in a gesture of pure strength and ability.
I just might do that.