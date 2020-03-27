Donated Trees in Gonzales Heritage Farm

Planting of donated trees in and around the Juan Gonzales Bas Heritage Farm may have jeopardized future intended uses of that centerpiece of Corrales’ farmland preservation program.

Earlier this year, Trees of Corrales donated dozens of trees to the Village to be transplanted where desired.

The 5.5-acre farmland west of Wells Fargo Bank was purchased from descendants of Corrales’ founder, Juan Gonzales Bas, in 2008. Since then, the land mostly has been planted in cover crops to rebuild the soil while the project gains certification as an organic farm.

In recent years, further planting has awaited installation of an irrigation well and distribution lines which would replace watering from the adjacent Corrales Acequia.

Management of the acreage has been provided by the Village-appointed Corrales Farmland Preservation and Agricultural Commission. Last month the board reviewed the proposal to plant most of the donated trees in the Gonzales field.

Commissioners were amenable to planting trees there as long as they did not interfere with agricultural crops. They recommended that the offered trees be planted along the north border as shade for the recreational trail that connects the Corrales Acequia and Corrales Road.

“The commission had recommended that non-fruit bearing shade trees be planted only along the border of the field to shade pedestrians and riders using the public trail,” commission co-chair Lisa Brown noted. “Since the trees were planted in the field, some farmers expressed concerns that as they grow the tree roots will invade planting areas making the soil unworkable, and the shade generated will inhibit growing successful crops.

“This would threaten the intended agricultural uses of the field, including a research project growing native plant species applying traditional irrigation practices from the acequia.

“The commission had reviewed this project in February and recommended the Village pursue it this spring on a portion of the Gonzales Heritage Farm, primarily for its educational and participation opportunities for the community. Because of these concerns, the commission recommended that the trees be removed from the field and placed where they would not interfere with the intended uses of the farm. We have heard that the administration has approached additional groups about using the Gonzales Farm, but we were not involved.”