Silver Leaf Farms Team Aims for Better 2020

By Meredith Hughes

Corrales’ Silver Leaf Farms farmer Elan Silverblatt-Buser reports that “not a whole lot is new. We just are trying to do what we do better and more efficiently. Last year was one of our worst growing seasons in 15 years, so we are embracing our external optimist and counting on a great 2020 season.”

Why worst? “Because of a very wet, cold spring and very early hard frost in 2019. We lost almost all of our fall brassica crops.”

But, Silver Leaf still is certified organic. And, it has been “acquiring new pieces of equipment to allow us to utilize better weed control techniques and soil health approaches,” he added.

Fans of buying Silver Leaf watercress, butter lettuces and mini cukes at La Montañita Co-op Westside will have to travel farther to find them. The westside store is shutting down, with employees given two weeks notice March 9. (Ditto for the Grab ’n Go on the University of New Mexico campus.)

But the Nob Hill, Rio Grande and Santa Fe stores still carry Silver Leaf produce, as does Whole Foods at Indian School Plaza, Academy, and Santa Fe on Cerrillos. And of course, growers’ markets are starting up.

The Downtown Growers’ Market, a regular home for Silver Leaf, runs every Saturday from April 18-November 7, 8 a.m.-noon. Robinson Park, 8th and Central. The team tries to get to the Corrales Growers’ Market as well, but usually not before summer.

Meanwhile, Silverblatt-Buser says, “Elms still are growing and the wind still is blowing, so there is never a dull moment.”