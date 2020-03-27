Tips to Start Beekeeping
By Sammi Carillo
Beekeeping has been around for thousand of years, evidenced by depictions in 8,000 year old Spanish cave paintings and ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics. Plenty of advancements in beekeeping have been made since these depictions, though since L.L. Langstroth, often known as the “Father of Modern Beekeeping,” wrote his book The Hive and the Honey-Bee in 1853, beekeeping has stayed mostly the same.
Langstroth developed a type of hive still used today, which is unsurprisingly called the Langstroth hive. Langstroth hives are the most commonly used hive in the United States and are comprised of stacked boxes with removable, vertical frames in which the bees build their comb. Bees use separate boxes for brood (eggs and larvae) and honey. Langstroth hives are customizable, because the beekeeper has the ability to stack various heights and numbers of boxes.
The second most popular hive is the top bar hive, also known as a Kenyan top bar hive. Top bar hives have wooden bars that go across the top, and then bees build their own comb. The comb follows the shape of the hive, but does not touch the walls to allow for movement between combs. If the bees don’t build the comb in the right shape, it is easy for the beekeeper to pull out the misshapen comb to carefully shape it and keep it separated from the walls of the hive. When doing so, it is important to remove the comb slowly and keep it straight up and down to avoid any breakage.
A major disadvantage with top bar hives is that they are not well ventilated, so when bees produce heat from buzzing around inside the hive, it can cause condensation in the hive during colder months. If the moisture trapped in the hive drips on the bees it could kill them.
An advantage the top bar has over the Langstroth hive is that keepers can pull out one comb without exposing all of the bees, which means they take longer to come out of the hive than in a Langstroth hive which exposes all of the bees in the opened box.
Essential beekeeping tools other than a beehive are gloves, a hat and veil, a smoker and a hive tool. A smoker is used to move bees between hives when the keeper is inspecting their hive or harvesting honey. Craig Noorlander of Papa Bear’s Honey, LLC recommends using horse manure for smoking, which can be lit with paper and a propane torch. Beeswax can be added to it to improve the smell.
A hive tool is a handheld, multi-purpose tool that can be used to pry things apart or scrape off excess comb. Noorlander says that a full bee suit is good to have, but isn’t necessary unless you are dealing with an angry hive. Bee suits are made of plastic mesh that is breathable, but impedes a bee’s ability to sting. Noorlander recommends wearing a baseball cap underneath your hat and veil to keep the mesh from touching your nose so the bees can’t sting you there.
Beehives should face either east or south. Ideally, the hives should receive full sun in the morning and shade in the afternoon. It’s important that hives don’t get too hot, because beeswax melts at 105 degrees Fahrenheit and will cause combs to fall and break. When positioning your beehive, it’s important to be a respectful neighbor. Make sure the bees’ flight path —straight out from the entrance— is not directed at your neighbors. A fence can also help force bees into a higher flight path.
Be sure to provide a water source, otherwise the bees will adopt other nearby water sources like bird baths and kiddie pools. The water source should be positioned nearby to the side of the hive. It’s important not to put the water source in front of the entrance to the hive, because bees don’t relieve themselves in the hive. Instead, they take cleansing flights which would contaminate their drinking water.
Noorlander emphasizes the importance of educating nervous neighbors if you are keeping bees to make sure everyone is comfortable. He has found that neighbors are usually excited that their gardens will be well pollinated, as long as the bees don’t become a nuisance— which can be avoided by careful hive placement and providing water.
It is important to remain calm around bees, because if you are nervous, they will feel threatened, and if a bee feels threatened, it is likely to sting. If a bee lands on you, the best thing to do is ignore it and not try to swipe it off.
Hives should be checked every seven and 14 days. It is better to check them closer to the 14-day mark, because checking on them too often will disturb the bees and could cause them to leave. Do not open the hive during cold weather or it will kill the bees. Opening the hive breaks the seal which keeps it temperature regulated.
It is important to have at least two hives, because if one has too many brood and the other has too few, brood from one hive can be transferred to help the struggling hive.
To start a hive, Noorlander recommends beginning with a four-pound package, which is roughly 15,000 bees. When bought in a package, bees are in a swarm state, which means they are ready to build a hive, but if they are unhappy with the conditions, they will move on quickly.
When it comes to beekeeping, “every hive is a new experience,” says Noorlander. For resources and information on beekeeping classes, visit the New Mexico Beekeepers Association online at nmbeekeepers.org.