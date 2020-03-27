Tips to Start Beekeeping

By Sammi Carillo

Beekeeping has been around for thousand of years, evidenced by depictions in 8,000 year old Spanish cave paintings and ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics. Plenty of advancements in beekeeping have been made since these depictions, though since L.L. Langstroth, often known as the “Father of Modern Beekeeping,” wrote his book The Hive and the Honey-Bee in 1853, beekeeping has stayed mostly the same.

Langstroth developed a type of hive still used today, which is unsurprisingly called the Langstroth hive. Langstroth hives are the most commonly used hive in the United States and are comprised of stacked boxes with removable, vertical frames in which the bees build their comb. Bees use separate boxes for brood (eggs and larvae) and honey. Langstroth hives are customizable, because the beekeeper has the ability to stack various heights and numbers of boxes.

The second most popular hive is the top bar hive, also known as a Kenyan top bar hive. Top bar hives have wooden bars that go across the top, and then bees build their own comb. The comb follows the shape of the hive, but does not touch the walls to allow for movement between combs. If the bees don’t build the comb in the right shape, it is easy for the beekeeper to pull out the misshapen comb to carefully shape it and keep it separated from the walls of the hive. When doing so, it is important to remove the comb slowly and keep it straight up and down to avoid any breakage.

A major disadvantage with top bar hives is that they are not well ventilated, so when bees produce heat from buzzing around inside the hive, it can cause condensation in the hive during colder months. If the moisture trapped in the hive drips on the bees it could kill them.

An advantage the top bar has over the Langstroth hive is that keepers can pull out one comb without exposing all of the bees, which means they take longer to come out of the hive than in a Langstroth hive which exposes all of the bees in the opened box.

Essential beekeeping tools other than a beehive are gloves, a hat and veil, a smoker and a hive tool. A smoker is used to move bees between hives when the keeper is inspecting their hive or harvesting honey. Craig Noorlander of Papa Bear’s Honey, LLC recommends using horse manure for smoking, which can be lit with paper and a propane torch. Beeswax can be added to it to improve the smell.

A hive tool is a handheld, multi-purpose tool that can be used to pry things apart or scrape off excess comb. Noorlander says that a full bee suit is good to have, but isn’t necessary unless you are dealing with an angry hive. Bee suits are made of plastic mesh that is breathable, but impedes a bee’s ability to sting. Noorlander recommends wearing a baseball cap underneath your hat and veil to keep the mesh from touching your nose so the bees can’t sting you there.

Beehives should face either east or south. Ideally, the hives should receive full sun in the morning and shade in the afternoon. It’s important that hives don’t get too hot, because beeswax melts at 105 degrees Fahrenheit and will cause combs to fall and break. When positioning your beehive, it’s important to be a respectful neighbor. Make sure the bees’ flight path —straight out from the entrance— is not directed at your neighbors. A fence can also help force bees into a higher flight path.