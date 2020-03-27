Asparagus, Long a Local Favorite, Yields for Decades

By Meredith Hughes

Some of you may recall learning in Latin class that the Romans carted recently harvested asparagus spears in April or May high into the Alps to stay frozen until they could be retrieved and sold to honor the Greek philosopher Epicurus, on or around his January birthday. Epicurus himself favored pleasure, though in moderation, and evidently asparagus was one of those Mediterranean vegetables that pleased him most.

It’s likely that Dutch or English settlers to North America brought asparagus with them, little knowing that this perennial plant would be welcomed and indeed thrive in the sunny days, and cool nights of the western high desert. Asparagus is relatively winter hardy, and both drought and saline tolerant, though the latter attribute need not apply here.

There was a time when Stalking the Wild Asparagus was not just a fabled book by Euell Gibbon, first published in 1962, but also a pastime, as recalled by an early resident of Corrales’ Casa Perea, Richard Lienau. “People would stand by the road with armsful of asparagus saying “Please, take them!”

In fact, wild asparagus should more rightly be termed “feral,” as the cultivated plant had a tendency to escape garden plots and find new homes along ditchbanks, marshes and cattle troughs. It still might, if weed removal via herbicides had not also routed the tasty asparagus.

Plan well where you want to plant this six-foot-tall herbaceous perennial, because as N.M. State University Professor Stephanie Walker explained, “This is a tough plant to move, its root system extensive.” So not an ideal candidate for container gardening. Plus, if all goes well, a planting of asparagus might produce for decades.

Be wary of weeds in the area chosen for planting, advises Walker, who favors first laying on the soil a transparent layer of thick plastic, for “soil solarization” purposes. That is, weed-killing. This could take four to six weeks. But thereafter, once the temperature hits about 50 degrees, you will be ready to dig a furrow six to eight inches deep, rich in sandy loam soil with good drainage. Therein you will place asparagus crowns, or rhizomes, about 12 inches apart, with the bud facing up. Then cover the crowns with three inches of soil, and water deeply, to about one foot. As the ferns begin to reach up, add more soil, and again water deeply.

Do not cut the ferns the first year. Hang in there patiently until the second year, and snap off some stalks about six to eight inches long, and pencil thin. Steam or briefly boil them. Give a tidbit to your dog. Add a dollop of horseradish aioli to the plate, or not.

Asparagus eating may help lower your blood pressure, as it is rich in potassium, and the veg is rich in healthy fiber. You may notice that your pee will smell after eating asparagus, but you will know this only if you are one of the 25 percent of the population who has the pee odor-smelling gene. Seriously.

Come fall, enjoy the yellowing of the fern fronds. Or, as does Walker, the attractive intense red seeds or fruits of female plants, which she enjoys in her patch. (Male plants grow thicker stems, but we will not go there.)