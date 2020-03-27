3) Wagner Farms

Wagner Farms Heritage Goes On Despite Loss

Wagner Farms continues without its long-time leader and patriarch, Gus Wagner, who died February 15 at 87.

He led the family business for about 65 years, growing the produce that much of New Mexico devoured. He was a community leader, serving on the Village Council and on the board of directors for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District for 25 years.

His family farms in Corrales, Los Ranchos and the Socorro area, producing a wide variety of crops: corn, chile, apples, peaches, plums, cantaloupes, pumpkins to mention but a few.

The Wagner surname in Corrales derives from a German immigrant who arrived in New Mexico in the 1820s. His descendants bought 55 acres in Corrales in 1910. Over the years, their fields covered more than 300 acres.

Their harvests are sold at growers’ markets throughout Albuquerque and other parts of New Mexico. Wagner produce is served in school cafeterias statewide.

He is survived by his wife, Arlene Leal Wagner, sons Jim, Bobby and Anthony Wagner and daughter Gina.

Gus Wagner served on the Village Council from 1982 to 1990 and on the board of directors for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy sDistrict from 1971 to 2001.

He married Arlene Espinosa in 1957 and they raised four children on the farm, instilling in them the value of hard work, protecting the land and water, and serving others.

In a Corrales Comment profile of Gus Wagner, author Stacia Spragg-Braude wrote that before school and after, he and his sisters all hoed fields, tended the grapes and tied chile. “They sold vegetables off the front porch and took produce into town. As a nine-year-old boy, Gus would take off on his horse toward the mesa at dawn with a lunch his mom had packed. He herded his family’s sheep until nightfall.”