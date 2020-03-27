Apple Maggot Alert For Corrales Orchards

By Lynda Garvin

During an apple gleaning event in Corrales last September, two home orchards had large numbers of apples with pitting and discolored spots on their skins. When cut, brown channels appeared throughout the apple.

Photos of the apples were sent to the N.M. State University (NMSU) State Entomologist for identification. Carol Sutherland identified the damage as apple maggot. Rhagoletis pomonella, was first confirmed in backyard apple trees in Los Alamos in early fall of 2003. Through trapping surveys in 2003, the pest was also found in Sandoval, Bernalillo, Santa Fe and Rio Arriba Counties. At the time, all were prime apple growing areas.

Apple maggot is a native pest of the eastern United States and Canada. In 1979 it was discovered in Oregon and has since moved into California, Washington and other Western states. Adult flies are somewhat smaller than houseflies and have clear wings with characteristic black bands.

Female apple maggots are attracted to the scent of ripening apples. She will punch a hole through the skin of an immature apple and lay a single egg. She poops on the egg and flies off to lay another.

Enzymes in her poop softens the apple tissue, allowing the hatchling maggot to eat and burrow its way throughout the fruit. Working under the apple skin, the microbe colony grows, following the maggot which can now spread the infection.

By cutting open the apple you’ll find other tunnels created by other maggots. Apples may fall or stay on the tree for a while. Mature maggots cut tiny holes through the skin, drop to the soil and burrow in. They may dig a foot or more into the soil where they will mature for one to two years before wriggling back toward the surface in summer, ready to pupate and emerge as an adult.

Use sticky traps for detection and treatment timing. Orchard hygiene is important, remove all fallen apples to reduce the number of flies in the orchard.

To find out more about managing apple and other fruit pests, attend a coming Fruit Pest Management Workshop. It will be presented by Amanda Skidmore, the state integrated pest management specialist. An April 4 workshop in Corrales will be re-scheduled.