U.S. Botanic Garden Celebrating 200th Anniversary

The U.S. Botanic Garden in Washington, DC is celebrating its 200th birthday this year. So from now through October 15, on a visit to DC, you can delve into its history via a special exhibit. The garden, comprised of greenhouses and conservatories as well as extensive outdoor plantings, sits below the U.S. Capitol.

“The U.S. Botanic Garden at 200: Deeply Rooted, Branching Outward,” invites visitors to view “historic images of the garden, learn about plant exploration through the years, and discover how the garden works day-to-day. Discover the original 3D images through historic 1800s stereoscope photos of the garden, test your detective skills with botanical challenges in a set evoking a scientist’s station in an 1800s exploration ship, and see what notes you can identify in a recreation of the infamous corpse flower smell. Visitors will also see a life-size bronze sculpture of a corpse flower created especially for the garden.”

According to USBG, “…the garden was a vision of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison. These Founding Fathers wished for the new capital city to have a botanic garden to demonstrate and promote the importance of plants to the young nation. Established by the U.S. Congress in 1820 and open to the public continuously since 1850, the U.S. Botanic Garden is the oldest continuously operating botanic garden in the United States.”

The garden’s executive director Saharah Moon Chapotin says its mission remains to help people connect with plants, plain and simple. A plant scientist with a doctorate from Harvard, Chapotin also wants the garden and its staff to “expand our work in keeping the planet healthy for the next generation.”