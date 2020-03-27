“Minimal corrective measures should include moving the RAP away from the ditch bank area and constructing an appropriate barrier to drain stormwater away from the irrigation ditch to the north side of Romero Road.”

One of the original organizers against the Village’s spreading of RAP, Nancy Baumgardner, said, “Our core group of neighbors remains vigilant and committed to ensuring that no changes are made to the Corrales Interior Drain without our knowledge and involvement. Ron Curry has assured us several times that the Village has no plans for the ditchbank and that he will notify us immediately if he hears anything.

“Several villagers have held preliminary discussions about converting the ditchbank into a nature pathway, but I have not been involved in those discussions.”

Baumgardner added: “We never received a response from the Village or from the Conservancy District to the letter and photos we sent them about RAP falling into the irrigation ditch along Romero Road.”

Rick Thaler, a resident opposed to the spreading of asphalt along Andrews Lane, expressed his continuing concern.

“Last year’s controversy over widening and paving Andrews Lane pushed us into political action that became pretty negative. We achieved our goal of stopping the project, but I felt that something positive needed to be proposed in response to questions about the future of the drain and use of the ditch roads.

“Since last summer at least two groups in the village have been exploring options for creating safe bike and pedestrian ways along the Interior Drain, or transforming it into a Village park,” Thaler said.

“The MRGCD is very interested in this kind of proposal and has been doing similar projects in the valley, including along North Second Street. The group I’m involved with hopes to have a preliminary proposal ready by early summer and will be seeking public comment.”