Recycled Asphalt Controversy
Opposition to spreading recycled asphalt along road shoulders has re-surfaced in recent weeks, as the Village’s sequential re-paving of Loma Larga concludes.
Residents east of Corrales Road who opposed use of recycled asphalt paving (RAP) along the Corrales Interior Drain’s Price Lane (“Lindero del Drenaje”) last year thought they had persuaded Village officials to discontinue that use.
But it resumed noticeably this month when the roadsides of Loma Larga got RAP applications meant to control weeds and slow run-off of stormwater from the impervious pavement.
As before, opponents have warned that chemical residues in the recycled asphalt pose a threat to groundwater quality and crops.
“The main concern is the potential polluting of our groundwater,” Tim Sawina cautioned. “There is substantial evidence that the only safe way to use this material is as an under-layment below new asphalt that completely seals the ground-up pieces.
“It is never to be simply spread and mixed into existing gravel. It can degrade, and the pollutants are washed into the acequias and/or our ground water.”
More than 200 residents signed a petition last year urging the Village to hat the practice of spreading RAP along roadways, especially near irrigation ditches.
“There many of us who are shocked that the Village is back at it,” Sawina said.
In a letter to Mayor Jo Anne Roake last August, Larry Azevedo, Nancy Baumgardner, Rick Thaler and Rachel Wirth warned that irrigation water in the ditch along Romero Road was being contaminated by RAP. “Many residents in Corrales use this irrigation water for their farming, and it is possible that anyone using this contaminated water cannot sell any produce labeled as ‘organic’ since RAO contains crude oil and unknown contaminants from the roadways where it was harvested,” they wrote.
“Minimal corrective measures should include moving the RAP away from the ditch bank area and constructing an appropriate barrier to drain stormwater away from the irrigation ditch to the north side of Romero Road.”
One of the original organizers against the Village’s spreading of RAP, Nancy Baumgardner, said, “Our core group of neighbors remains vigilant and committed to ensuring that no changes are made to the Corrales Interior Drain without our knowledge and involvement. Ron Curry has assured us several times that the Village has no plans for the ditchbank and that he will notify us immediately if he hears anything.
“Several villagers have held preliminary discussions about converting the ditchbank into a nature pathway, but I have not been involved in those discussions.”
Baumgardner added: “We never received a response from the Village or from the Conservancy District to the letter and photos we sent them about RAP falling into the irrigation ditch along Romero Road.”
Rick Thaler, a resident opposed to the spreading of asphalt along Andrews Lane, expressed his continuing concern.
“Last year’s controversy over widening and paving Andrews Lane pushed us into political action that became pretty negative. We achieved our goal of stopping the project, but I felt that something positive needed to be proposed in response to questions about the future of the drain and use of the ditch roads.
“Since last summer at least two groups in the village have been exploring options for creating safe bike and pedestrian ways along the Interior Drain, or transforming it into a Village park,” Thaler said.
“The MRGCD is very interested in this kind of proposal and has been doing similar projects in the valley, including along North Second Street. The group I’m involved with hopes to have a preliminary proposal ready by early summer and will be seeking public comment.”