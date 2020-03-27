Jodilynn Ortiz, Ben Rodefer, Kevin Lucero Seek Senate Seat
Village Councillor Kevin Lucero is the latest to announce he is running for the N.M. Senate District 9 seat being vacated by John Sapien.
In the June 2 Democratic Party primary, Lucero will face several other candidates, including Corrales’ Ben Rodefer and Placitas’ Jodilynn Ortiz.
“My 20-plus years of law enforcement experience and daily engagement in the judicial system provides perspective and expertise on the root causes and solutions facing our criminal justice system,” Lucero said in announcing his candidacy. “To have true criminal justice reform, we have to address mental health and addiction issues, along with re-evaluations our institutions and their processes.”
The life-long New Mexican has owned property in Corrales for 20 years, and built a home here into which he moved a decade ago.
Lucero served in the Bernalillo County Sheriff Department’s DWI unit, and has been on an advisory board for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. He has been a training consultant for the N.M. Transportation Department’s DWI oversight committee.
A graduate of APS, he also attended the Albuquerque Technical Vocational Institute. Among other career experiences, Lucero was a livestock inspector and analyst for the N.M. Records Center and Archives.
Ben Rodefer served in the N.M. House of Representatives from 2008 to 2010, and twice was president of the Renewable Energy Industries Association of New Mexico. While in the state legislature, he was rated as voting 100 percent with the Conservation Voters of New Mexico, the Sierra Club and animal protection advocates. He grew up in Corrales.
Jodilynn Ortiz is a business consultant and serves as an elected school board secretary for the Bernalillo School District. If elected to the senate, she would work to reform state taxes and focus on environmental issues such as climate change and a transition to renewable energy. Other priorities are assuring equitable access to health care and improvements in education and early childhood education.
Senate District 9 covers all of Corrales, Placitas, Bernalillo, Algodones and parts of Rio Rancho and Sandia Pueblo.