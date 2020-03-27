Novelist Sue Hallgarth and her wife Mary Ellen Capek, a philanthropy researcher and consultant, started from scratch on gardens and landscaping after their home was built along Dixon Road 22 years ago.

Now the couple’s one-acre grounds are abundantly verdant and inviting, thanks to a recommended landscape architect who pointed the way.

“When they finished the building, we had a house —but that’s all there was,” Capek explained. “It was a lot surrounded by all these huge cottonwood trees and the one little Russian olive tree that was already here.

“Adding the landscaping just made this place completely different… and wonderfully so.”

Although they chose to bring in a landscape consultant, “if people can’t, or don’t want, to spend the money on a landscape architect, just go around and observe. The Corrales Garden Tours here are wonderful. You get all kinds of ideas.

“You can do a lot of this yourself. We were both working pretty hard when the landscaping started here. Sue had her business and I was doing research that involved a lot of travel, so we didn’t have a lot of time to do it all ourselves.”

Construction of their custom home included a walled enclosure outside the living room and an enclosed patio out back, which at least defined protected areas for plantings.

“I knew from the beginning that irrigation would be the foundation. We had to have that right, and we didn’t know how to do it,” Hallgarth acknowledged. They now have 12 zones of irrigation.

They learned about landscape designer Alana Markle from Corrales friends who ran a bed-and-breakfast here. “Alana came, looked around and drew up three different plans,” Capek recalled. “We finally all agreed on the third. We wanted a circular driveway, but she did not. But we were adamant that that was what we needed, and the berms she designed accommodate that nicely.”

Foremost among the homeowners’ directives to Alana was that future landscaping “should not look manicured; we wanted it as natural as possible. We did not want an ‘English garden.’ We came here from New Jersey where we both loved to garden, but we had no knowledge of a lot of the plants out here. We were delighted to discover that roses were suitable here, so that was cool,” Capek recalled.

“We needed somebody with a good imagination to think creatively with us. She dragged us through Plant World, which was a wonderful experience.

“Neither of us is fussy, so we just wanted things that were realistic and beautiful. Both of us tend to be visual, so we wanted things to look beautiful.”

Looking back, Hallgarth remembered that they paused between getting the house built in early 1999 and launching into landscaping. “One of the reasons we paused was money —that was all the money we had. Then I managed to get work that paid really well, so we added the casita and started on the landscaping.”

Out front, right at Dixon Road (actually the road goes around a huge cottonwood tree) is a circular driveway around a berm with chamisa, Russian sage and evergreen shrubbery, penstemons, ornamental grasses and three Desert Willow trees. Closer to the house is their walled courtyard with a pond, trees, roses, and planting beds. Wisteria plays a leading role out front, along with a redbud and Spanish broom.

On the west side of the property, they have a garage and casita. To the south are a barn and several gardens. On the east is a small pasture that preserves views to the mountains. At least a third of the property is devoted to horses, chickens and other farm-like features.

The couple has eight hens which produce three or four eggs daily, sometimes as many as five or six. They have two horses, Jed, an Arab, and Smokey, a Tennesee Walker. And an overweight mini-donkey, Cleopatra.

The backyard has several planting beds and a small lawn inside a long coyote fence on the west side. They also installed a rock fountain with water for birds and their dogs.

Among shrubs in the courtyard are vitex, wisteria and roses. More color is added by cherry sage and peonies. The pond in the courtyard hosts abundant water lilies, iris, koi and gambusia fish that dine on mosquito larvae.

“The pond works better when I get on my hip boots and get in there and clean out the pump filter,” Capek noted. The water is kept flowing all year. “One year we didn’t because the man at the place that sold us the pump said, ‘Oh, you can just turn it off in the winter.’ I did that, but the pond itself became stagnant and awful and the fish died. So now we keep it cleaned out and going all winter.”

The attractively planted courtyard is the frequent setting for political rallies and meet-and-greet events. It’s also a great, relaxing afternoon locale. “We spent a lot of time out here,” Capek remarked. For edibles, they nurture the usuals as well as the less common Cuban oregano and rhubarb. The latter, she said, “will come up in early March. I’ve been picking this one since March and giving it to neighbors and friends. It will last through the first frost,” Capek advised. “It does so much better if you pick it all the time.”

But, Hallgarth warned, “The leaves are not edible. It’s poison. So you just eat the stalks. Rhubarb is hard to get started out here. We got really lucky with this. We tried asparagus a number of times and have not gotten anything. But the rhubarb has done really well. It likes some shade but also sun. It gets both here at different times of day.”

“This is my proudest achievement here, this rhubarb patch!” Capek exulted. “People either love or hate rhubarb.”

Through spring, summer and fall, they usually cut the stalks that are about an inch thick, chop them up and then cook them for a few minutes with a little sugar and water for a tasty dessert.

A tall Atlas blue cedar tree provides some of the needed shade, near an inviting roomy hammock.

They have had mixed results with rosemary. Two of three plants died during a severe February freeze. But two other plants are thriving. “Another mistake we made was planting mint,” Capek admitted. “We put it around the bottom of the rosemary. and that sucker has even gone into the pond! It just goes everywhere.”

Hallgarth added, “You need to do mint in a contained space.”

Their backyard also has a small orchard with nectarine, peach, cherry, plum, apricot and apple trees. One nectarine tree out front produced more than 85 pounds of fruit in 2018, much of which was donated to Seed-To-Need for metro area food banks.

Hallgarth is the author of the Willa Cather and Edith Lewis mystery series (Arbor Farm Press), historical novels featuring the Pulitzer-Prize winning writer and her life partner as sleuths: On the Rocks, set on Grand Manan Island Canada in 1929 and Death Comes, set in the Mabel Dodge Luhan House in Taos and the nearby D.H. Lawrence Ranch.

She’s currently at work on the third, Outland, set in Mesa Verde National Park. In her earlier career she was a college professor and then an administrator. After early retirement, she did counseling for people affected by industry down-sizing and ran a business in NM, Employment Training Services, for five years before retiring in 2007. She was a charter member of the Corrales Tree Preservation Committee.

Capek has written or edited three books, the most recent Effective Philanthropy: Organizational Success Through Deep Diversity and Gender Equality (The MIT Press, 2006). She currently is working on a fourth, a memoir that also includes selected publications of hers titled The Power of Naming. Capek was director of the National Council for Research on Women. She retired in 1996.

Both have doctorates in English literature.

Their home and landscape are tailored to their needs, interests, and shared esthetic sense.

A hot tub is situated near the house. Nearby is crape myrtle. “When it’s in full bloom, it’s very pretty with iris around the bottom.”

Zinnias and hollyhocks contribute in their time.

A herb garden is also productive into early winter, especially tarragon, oregano, sage and thyme.

Last summer, their tomato plants grew vigorously —but produced few tomatoes. “I think there must have been too much nitrogen in the soil or something,” Capek pointed out. “We need to test the soil this year.”

They replaced a Chinaberry tree on the west south side of the house after the first one died, but they have come to regret it. “It grew like crazy, but then in the spring it gets pods with little berries on them. It just clutters the garden, so it’s a dirty tree in that sense. But we don’t have the heart to cut it down.”

A six-foot diameter rock fountain gushes water propelled by three pumps from a basin refilled by a garden hose as needed.

Garlic chives nearby were volunteers, Capek pointed out. “Who knew? They were hiding there among the strawberries,” near-neighbors to the sometimes prolific Champagne grapes. “The chives were very pretty when in full bloom —and there are a few dandelions, too, obviously. As you can see, we are not exactly fussy.”

They count eggplant among their failures last summer. “We got nada. The plants just sort of sat there, looked at us and thumbed their noses,” Capek lamented. Hallgarth assured that eggplant was better behaved in previous years.

Along the fence that borders the property on the west is Rose of Sharon and honeysuckle. Closer to the house, “we plant flowers to keep the insects away, and it really does seem to work,” Capek explained.

The south side of the house also has a deck, as recommended by the landscape architect. An arbor there had a beautiful Lady Banks rose that was later removed “because it was so dirty.”

At the west end of the driveway, nothing seemed to thrive, they recalled. “We tried raspberries. I talked to Heidi [Findley Eleftheriou of Heidi’s Raspberry Farms] who said, ‘You can grow raspberries.’ We bought the plants she told us to buy —and they all died! So we decided we would just get something that might live at least a couple of years.”

They planted Russian sage along the driveway in that spot, but even that is not doing well.”We have tried a lot of different plants that didn’t do well, probably because of roots and too much shade from our neighbor’s trees on the property line. But so what?”

The worst weed problems they have to contend with are the goathead patches in the pasture and elms and dandelions popping up in garden beds. “They’re not bad if you get them early,” Hallgarth recommended. “And we use a lot of mulch.

“I don’t know if people realize it, but you can get mulch at the dump [the Sandoval County landfill west of Highway 528]. You can get a whole truck load of mulch for $7. You have to unload it yourself, of course, when you get back home. A lot of truck loads of mulch have gone into this place.”

In addition to chipped wood mulch, the landfill offers compost at a reasonable price, they suggested.

The landscape plan created in spring 2000 by Alana Markel gave special attention to plantings that would provide color through the winter. “Alana did a good job planning all this so that different parts bloom at different times,” Hallgarth complimented. “That gives us fall colors as well as summer colors. Things are pretty much interesting everywhere, even in winter.” In the spring, they are blessed by the red bud by the front door and wisteria.

Their favorite view is from the courtyard. “This, to me, is the primary view. When the cottonwoods lose their leaves in the fall, we get this —mountain!” Capek said. “I never want to be out of sight of the mountain. It’s just so special.”

Hallgarth explained the impact. “Neither of us understood what it was like to live with a mountain. Now we don’t ever want to be without it.”

They don’t expect the gardens or landscape to evolve much more; no major projects in the wings. “We see a new plant every once in a while that we’d like to try. If something dies, we replace it, but we’re not planning any great changes,” Hallgarth said.

Looking back, Capek said the best investment was “to spend the money to get somebody who knew what they were doing. Hiring Alana was a compatible match; she listened and was very collaborative.

“We knew we needed help because we were not from here. And even different parts of Albuquerque have completely different growing situations.”

Hallgarth had a lot of gardening experience before moving to Corrales, but that was mostly in Missouri where she lived for 25 years. “Then in New Jersey, we had a wonderful backyard, so we played with that, mostly vegetable gardening. But neither had an area that needed extensive landscaping.”

Increasingly they rely on hired help to maintain the gardens and grounds, but going forward, they are confident that the mountain will continue to offer its beauty without upkeep.