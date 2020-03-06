If you somehow misplaced $4.7 million, you might want to check with the Village Office.

Village officials are still stumped as to how that unexpected sum came into Corrales’ investment fund and for what purpose it may be earmarked.

At the council’s January 14 meeting, Village Administrator Ron Curry explained, “We are endeavoring to find out where that money came from, and we want to make sure we are doing our due diligence to make sure we understand where that money came from and what, if any, strings are attached to it before we do anything with it.”

Curry gave that update in his Administrator’s Report, noting, “You might have read in the Comment that we have $4.7 million in an investment account in Santa Fe.”

That disclosure came in this newspaper’s annual look at the coming year, “What’s Ahead for 2020?” (See Corrales Comment Vol.XXXVIII No. 20 January 11, 2020.)

Curry told the mayor and council that “What made this jump out to us is that when you look at that amount of money, it is equivalent to our budget for one year. It is a good problem to have, but it definitely requires us doing due diligence. We don’t want to get into a situation where we owe that money if we spend it in the wrong way.”

Later in the same council meeting Councillor George Wright asked Village Finance Officer Reyna Aragon what she knew about the perplexing sum in the Village’s investment account.

She replied: “We do not yet know where it came from. In 2016, we see from Wells Fargo, general cash for $4 million going into an investment account. That’s all we know about is so far.”

Mayor Jo Anne Roake asked her, “Didn’t we also see something in 2014 and 2015 as well?”

Aragon replied “There was a big gap of about $2 million increase in all the money, combined.”

Councillor Jim Fahey then asked, “So the most I ever remembered in that investment account with former Mayor Gasteyer is $1.8 million or something like that.”

Mayor Roake responded: “We aren’t going to spend any of it until we have a better idea, and just not that we have a healthy investment account at this point. I think healthy skepticism is good at this point. It is just very unexpected.”

Fahey directed another question to Aragon. “Is there any way it is bond money?”